Hickman, KY

Dorena-Hickman Ferry temporarily closed due to low water levels

wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHICKMAN, KY —The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is temporarily closed due to low water levels on the Mississippi River. The low water has blocked access to the Missouri Landing. The Cairo...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

wpsdlocal6.com

Some roads reopening in downtown Mayfield as tornado recovery continues

MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it and the city of Mayfield have formed plans to reopen some important highways and streets in the city's downtown that have been blocked since the devastating Dec. 10 tornado. Some of the closures were put in place to reduce vehicle...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopens until Friday

PADUCAH — Thanks a higher water level, the Dorena-Hickman ferry is back up and running. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge is expected to arrive in Hickman Harbor on Friday the 22. The ferry will remain open until the...
HICKMAN, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local livestock farmers work to cope with extreme heat

LA CENTER, KY — We can expect hot and dry weather through the weekend, which is likely not what our local farmers want to hear. It’s not only crops that could be affected, but livestock as well. Debby Dulworth, co-owner of Dogwood Farm in La Center, says they...
LA CENTER, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Overturned semi blocks KY 123 near Clinton for hours

KY 123 southwest of Clinton is open after it was blocked for several hours by an overturned semi. The truck crashed near the intersection of KY 1037. The semi's load of lumber stayed mostly on the truck, but it all had to be offloaded before the semi could be righted and removed.
CLINTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

Southeastern Missouri was hit by a small earthquake Friday afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, a small magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported about 20 miles north northwest of Dyersburg, Tenn. and 24 miles west southwest of Union City, Tenn. A quake of 2.5 is...
UNION CITY, TN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Alexander; Edwards; Franklin; Gallatin; Hamilton; Hardin; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Massac; Perry; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Wabash; Wayne; White; Williamson EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

7/20 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Wednesday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send you big fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Rocky Mountain spotted fever cases spike in Local 6 area

It is an illness local doctors want you to be aware of: Rocky Mountain spotted fever. At Murray-Calloway County Hospital alone they've seen 27 recent cases, with a total of 43 cases in just seven months, way ahead of last year's pace when the hospital reported 53 cases total. There were only four cases in 2019.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Police investigating string of vehicle burglaries in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a handful of vehicle burglaries that happened during the overnight hours of Thursday, July 21. The burglaries were reported on Anthony Drive, Ferndale Drive, South Missouri Avenue and Percy Drive. According to Cape Girardeau Police Cpl. Ryan Droege, items were...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
thunderboltradio.com

City of Dresden to purchase portion of court square property

The City of Dresden will purchase a portion of the property on the court square to rebuild the City Hall, Police Department, and Fire Department which were destroyed in the December 10th tornado. In its monthly meeting this week, the Dresden City Board voted to buy the Peeler property for...
DRESDEN, TN
WBBJ

Deer killed in Dyer County confirmed to have had CWD

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A deer killed in November has been confirmed to have chronic wasting disease. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the over four-year-old buck was found north of Dyersburg in November, and a taxidermist recently submitted a sample to agency staff. The TWRA says that Dyer County...
DYER COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County In High COVID Category; HCMC To Reinstate Masking Requirements

Paris, TN – Effective July 22, 2022, Henry County Medical Center and its affiliated clinics and facilities will reinstate our masking policy. In a press release issued Thursday, hospital officials said, “Regrettably, we have seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in our surrounding community, an increased number of staff impacted by COVID-19 and a very slight uptick in hospitalizations. Henry County’s positivity rate is now at 27.69% and increasing. The daily case rate in the county is in the High category and the amount of COVID-19 cases is increasing. The United States is once again leading the globe in the spread of COVID-19 cases with 3.2 million cases and 10,467 deaths over the last 28 days. The current strain is considered hypercontagious and represents 65% of the cases according to the CDC.”
HENRY COUNTY, TN

