Greenville, SC

Greenville Area Parkinson Society names Jody Hamblett as Executive Director

gsabizwire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Area Parkinson Society has announced Jody Hamblett as its new Executive Director. Hamblett has been in non-profit leadership for more than two decades. Prior to coming to GAPS, she was the Executive Director of Asheville Humane Society where, in the middle of a pandemic, she increased...

gsabizwire.com

The Post and Courier

Why a Greenville church was painted pink in protest

GREENVILLE — The transformation happened almost overnight, a former church in a historically Black community painted all pink by a prominent Greenville real estate developer. It drew a crowd, in person and through viral posts on social media. Throughout the day on July 22 — four days after two-term...
gsabizwire.com

GADC Names Officers for 2022 – 2023, Adds Two to Greenville County’s Economic Development Board

The Greenville Area Development Corporation (GADC), charged with promoting and enhancing quality of life in Greenville County by facilitating job growth and investment, has named Jim Burns as Chairman of its Board of Directors for 2022-2023. Joining him as officers are Beverly Haines as Vice Chair, Justin Bagwell as Secretary, and Barry Leasure as Treasurer.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
gsabizwire.com

LawyerLisa Elder Care Coordinator Achieves Certified Dementia Practitioner Designation

Columbia, SC – LawyerLisa, LLC is pleased to announce Elder Care Coordinator, Cassandra Ignatowicz, has successfully completed the requirements necessary to receive the Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) designation by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. The CDP program of the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioner’s promotes standards...
COLUMBIA, SC
gsabizwire.com

Governor appoints Bedingfield as chairman of South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board

Eric Bedingfield, governmental affairs director at Greenville Technical College, has been appointed by Governor Henry McMaster as chairman of the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board, the group charged with disbursement decisions for South Carolina Opioid Settlement Funds from the 2022 National Opioids Settlement and future settlements. More than $360...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville, SC
Society
gsabizwire.com

New Dental, Medical and Retail Project Coming to Pendleton

Chuck Langston, CCIM of Langston-Black Real Estate represented the Purchaser, Future FDH Projects, LLC, in the acquisition of a 10-acre parcel located on Highway 76 in Pendleton, SC. This will be the site of a new Dental Practice and other medical and retail projects. Ryan Keese of Keese Realty represented the Sellers.
PENDLETON, SC
woffordterriers.com

Football One-Day Blitz Set For July 26

Make plans to join us at various locations across South Carolina on Tuesday, July 26, when head football coach Josh Conklin and members of his staff will preview the Terriers' upcoming season. Details, venues and registration links are below for Charleston, Columbia and Spartanburg. Note: Please complete one registration for...
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Cross Hill native leading PTC Laurens County campus

It’s first and 10 for the football-loving Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Laurens County Campus Director Kim Chalmers, and it’s still early in the game. You might say she has the home field advantage, as Chalmers is originally from Cross Hill in Laurens County. She has been campus director...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Take a tour of the Upstate with food truck passport program

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Let the hunger games begin! Residents in the Upstate can combine their love for food and travel with a new food truck passport program. The program is set up as a scavenger hunt with local food trucks across the Upstate. The passports include 20 local...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Take a look inside Hotel Hartness

The chefs cook 1,300 to 1,500 meals per day. Volunteers split this, but McQueen says it’s hard to keep them on board. One person is dead after a fire at an apartment complex on East Terrace Drive in Easley, according to the Easley Fire Department. Fire at Easley apartment...
EASLEY, SC
gsabizwire.com

179-Year-Old Local Manufacturing Company Names New Chief Operating Officer

GREENVILLE, SC - Kentwool, a local business established in 1843, recently named Justin Ferdinand its new Chief Operating Officer. Before making this significant decision, Kim Kent, CEO of Kentwool, spent time assessing all lines of business under the Kentwool brand. Justin initially joined the team in December 2021 as President of the Performance Division. Kentwool has efficiently adapted to an ever-changing industry for the last 179 years, and to continue doing so, it was necessary to refine its strategic operations process. Ferdinand, who has a background in manufacturing operations and data-driven decision-making, was an immediate contender for this position. Kim Kent states, “Through conversations about his assuming this dual-role, and the support of an experienced team, I knew his empowering leadership style would help position Kentwool for its next phase of growth in the wool market.”
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Augusta road corridor to become downtown gateway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville county leaders are working on plans to make a better gateway to downtown. The stretch of road they’re eyeing is right off the I-85 south exit. It includes Augusta Road and S Pleasantburg. Tuesday leaders voted to pause any and all development in...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
deltanews.tv

NEW RESTAURANTS IN GREENVILLE

The food scene is expanding in Greenville with the addition of four new restaurants that will be opening by the end of this year. Delta News reporter Ashley Renee gives us a look at what's coming and what's been a staple as local favorites in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Checking up on Baby Clyde

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We first told you about Clyde Childs and his family back in June. A fundraiser was held in support of the family for medical bills. Clyde is only ten-months-old and battles hydrocephalus and aortic valve stenosis. The happy baby and his parents recently had a...
GREENVILLE, SC

