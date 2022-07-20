ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Sift Gallery with Hampton III Gallery presents Stephen Chesley landscape and architectural paintings

By GSA Biz Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenville, SC - Sift Gallery in collaboration with Hampton III Gallery presents "Good Work," landscape and architectural paintings by Stephen Chesley. Opening Reception, Thursday, July 21st, 4:30 - 7:30 pm at Sift Gallery at McMillan Pazdan Smith, 400 Augusta Street, Suite 200, Greenville, SC. Everyone who attends the opening...

The Post and Courier

Why a Greenville church was painted pink in protest

GREENVILLE — The transformation happened almost overnight, a former church in a historically Black community painted all pink by a prominent Greenville real estate developer. It drew a crowd, in person and through viral posts on social media. Throughout the day on July 22 — four days after two-term...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate Blues legend celebrates 80th birthday with music and food

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate blues legend, Dr. Mac Arnold celebrated his 80th birthday at the Anderson Civic center in a pretty big way. Wednesday evening was filled with laughter, music, soul food, and dance. Before the Arnold took the stage, many bands performed various songs. Many of those...
ANDERSON, SC
Greenville, SC
Entertainment
City
Greenville, SC
State
New York State
State
South Carolina State
WYFF4.com

Historic building in downtown Greenville set to begin $3 million facelift

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A historic building that used to be a popular store in downtown Greenville for decades is getting a 2022 multi-million dollar facelift. Construction on the Old Army & Navy Store, which sat on the corner of South Main and River streets where the West End of downtown Greenville begins for 70 years, is expected to begin in the next few months, according to Rob Couch, lead architect for the project. (Above video was published in March 2021.)
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg mail-order cake company, known for 7-layer caramel, to open store

SPARTANBURG — A Spartanburg mail-order bakery that sells seven-layer caramel cakes nationwide is opening a store on Beaumont Avenue. Caroline’s Cakes will open in the same facility that houses the company’s bakery, shipping areas and office space. Customers will be able to buy items such as slices of cake, cake bites, Carolina-style barbecue, crab cakes, lobster rolls and Lowcountry dip.
SPARTANBURG, SC
railfan.com

Non-Profits Team Up to Turn Legendary Saluda Grade into Rail Trail

SALUDA, N.C. — A trio of non-profit organizations has made an offer for Norfolk Southern’s route over the Saluda Grade in North Carolina — one of the steepest and most dangerous pieces of main line railroad in North America — with the hope of turning it into a rail trail, the Greenville Journal reports.
SALUDA, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

After 29 years, a Tryon institution is coming to an end

Jana Williamson Lukesova has decided to close Foothills Gymnastics Academy, liquidate her assets, and return to the Czech Republic to care for her aging mother. Jana was born and raised in Czechoslovakia under communist rule. She arrived in America in 1991, became an American citizen, and opened her Tryon gymnastics gym in 1993.
TRYON, NC
gsabizwire.com

GADC Names Officers for 2022 – 2023, Adds Two to Greenville County’s Economic Development Board

The Greenville Area Development Corporation (GADC), charged with promoting and enhancing quality of life in Greenville County by facilitating job growth and investment, has named Jim Burns as Chairman of its Board of Directors for 2022-2023. Joining him as officers are Beverly Haines as Vice Chair, Justin Bagwell as Secretary, and Barry Leasure as Treasurer.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
gsabizwire.com

LawyerLisa Elder Care Coordinator Achieves Certified Dementia Practitioner Designation

Columbia, SC – LawyerLisa, LLC is pleased to announce Elder Care Coordinator, Cassandra Ignatowicz, has successfully completed the requirements necessary to receive the Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) designation by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. The CDP program of the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioner’s promotes standards...
COLUMBIA, SC
gsabizwire.com

New Dental, Medical and Retail Project Coming to Pendleton

Chuck Langston, CCIM of Langston-Black Real Estate represented the Purchaser, Future FDH Projects, LLC, in the acquisition of a 10-acre parcel located on Highway 76 in Pendleton, SC. This will be the site of a new Dental Practice and other medical and retail projects. Ryan Keese of Keese Realty represented the Sellers.
PENDLETON, SC
weddingchicks.com

What Happens When A Social Media Influencer And Football Player Tie The Knot?

With floating floral installations, a custom dress, and a power couple at the helm, this South Carolina soirée isn't your average country wedding. The bride, Makenzie, stunned in a long-sleeve lace gown, and the groom, former football player, Darien, looked dashing in his classic black tux. They kept the color palette modern and neutral with touches of terracotta in the bridesmaids' dresses. Cloud-like clusters of Baby's breath lined the aisle that lead up to one of the coolest levitating floral installations we've ever seen!
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Checking up on Baby Clyde

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We first told you about Clyde Childs and his family back in June. A fundraiser was held in support of the family for medical bills. Clyde is only ten-months-old and battles hydrocephalus and aortic valve stenosis. The happy baby and his parents recently had a...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

179-Year-Old Local Manufacturing Company Names New Chief Operating Officer

GREENVILLE, SC - Kentwool, a local business established in 1843, recently named Justin Ferdinand its new Chief Operating Officer. Before making this significant decision, Kim Kent, CEO of Kentwool, spent time assessing all lines of business under the Kentwool brand. Justin initially joined the team in December 2021 as President of the Performance Division. Kentwool has efficiently adapted to an ever-changing industry for the last 179 years, and to continue doing so, it was necessary to refine its strategic operations process. Ferdinand, who has a background in manufacturing operations and data-driven decision-making, was an immediate contender for this position. Kim Kent states, “Through conversations about his assuming this dual-role, and the support of an experienced team, I knew his empowering leadership style would help position Kentwool for its next phase of growth in the wool market.”
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

CEO of Greenville Humane Society Rachel Delport has found her dream job

Rachel Delport never expected her first dog, a Dalmatian named Spot, would lead her to a lifelong career with the Greenville Humane Society. In January 2021, after being with the no-kill shelter since 2013, she became the organization’s chief executive officer. Although she started as a kennel technician, she...
GREENVILLE, SC
furman.edu

Former House Speaker to lead government affairs for Prisma Health

On news of Jay Lucas’ appointment as senior vice president for government affairs at Prisma Health System, WYFF News 4’s Taggart Houck reached out to Furman University’s Brent Nelsen. The politics and international affairs professor said the move by public officials into private sector government affairs roles is not uncommon.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Widow of firefighter killed by falling tree sues Biltmore Estates

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The wife of a firefighter who was crushed by a tree while visiting Biltmore Estates last month has filed a lawsuit, accusing Biltmore of gross negligence. Casey Skudin, a 16-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, died on June 17 when a tree...
ASHEVILLE, NC

