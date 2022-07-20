Bears OF Kyle Nevin Drafted No. 345 Overall by Los Angeles Dodgers

There is no way to sugarcoat the fact that the 2022 season was a disappointing one for the Baylor Bears.

Despite qualifying for the Big 12 Tournament, they would go 0-2 in Arlington and finish their season with a sub .500 record at 26-28, including an abysmal 7-17 in Big 12 play.

As a result, numerous players put themselves in the transfer portal following the season, including outfielder Kyle Nevin.

However, Nevin will be off to play professional baseball as the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted him in the 11th round with their No. 345 overall pick.

Nevin was would start in all 54 games he appeared in for the Bears in 2022, serving as a catalyst for the Baylor lineup. He would finish the season slashing an impressive .304/.361/.514 while driving in a team-high 49 runs to go with eight home runs.

As well, he would flash his speed both on the base path and defensively in the outfield. He finished the season nearly perfect on stolen bases, going 6-7 on steal attempts. Defensively he sported a .966 fielding percentage to go with seven errors.

Losing Nevin would be a tough blow for any team, but a Baylor program looking to rebuild under new coach Mitch Thompson will be hit especially hard by his departure. Meanwhile, Nevin is off to play professional baseball, where he will look to make it to show and shine under the bright lights of Los Angeles.

