Lawyers are known for using archaic verbiage (often known as “legalese” in legal papers). Sometimes, this verbiage is used for theatrics, and it is true that some folks may respond to legal notices sooner if there is verbiage in the document that includes a little pomp and circumstance. Other times, lawyers just copy and paste the same words into countless legal documents without thinking twice about what they are including in the papers. However, more lawyers should actually read the archaic verbiage in some of their legal writing and update this language to better suit the modern times in which we all practice law.

LAW ・ 1 DAY AGO