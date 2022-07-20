ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Free Game Available For Consoles And PC

Cover picture for the articleWhile gaming can get quite pricey, these days there's almost always something great that you can add to your library without spending a dime. Entirely free games pop up every single week thanks to the Epic Games Store, and with the help of bargain friendly subscription services, there are literally hundreds...

ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Claim a Bonus Freebie

Subscribers of PlayStation Plus now have the option to claim a bonus freebie that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. While most members of PS Plus have likely been more focused on the recent release of July 2022's free games, Sony has also teamed up with publisher Activision to give players of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard some goodies that they can use in both titles.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Nintendo Switch Online July Game Updates: Three More Titles Added to Library

Nintendo Switch Online has added three more games to its NES and SNES catalogue. Nintendo continues to expand its catalog of retro games through its Nintendo Switch Online service. Players can access a library of classic NES and SNES games thanks to the service's standard subscription tier. Those who opt for the service's expansion gain access to a number of N64 and SEGA Genesis games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Free Nintendo Switch Online Games Come With a Huge Surprise

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have new free SNES and NES games, or, more specifically, two new SNES games and one new NES game. Because these aren't Sega Genesis games nor N64 games, these new freebies don't require the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service, aka the more expensive tier of the subscription service. All you need to download and enjoy the three new games is a basic ol' Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox fans: play these classic Bethesda and id games for free right now

Xbox players can jump into a bunch of classic Bethesda and id Software games for free right now, as Microsoft has rolled out a slate of new game previews for Xbox Insiders. If you’re signed up to Microsoft’s free beta platform, you can play The Elder Scrolls: Arena, The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall, Quake Champions, Wolfenstein 3D, Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel for nothing. Don’t go booting up your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, though, as they’re only playable on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

Becoming an Xbox Insider is Easy -- Here's How

When it comes to triple-A video games and mainstream consoles, it can feel difficult for many to provide feedback to developers. The bigger and more expansive a game's reach is, the harder it is to have a hand in how it's developed. But instead of writing another complaint via Twitter...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nintendo Switch Sports Update Adding Full Soccer Motion Controls And More New Features

Nintendo has announced that it will be adding full motion control support for soccer in Nintendo Switch Sports on July 26. The upcoming free update is scheduled to go live at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET on that day and will include a number of new features including the ability for players to use the motion of their legs to kick the soccer ball in-game.
TENNIS
ComicBook

GameStop Confirms New PlayStation 5 In-Store Restock

GameStop has confirmed that it will have a PlayStation 5 restock in stores very soon. GameStop is the biggest gaming-focused retailer out there and although it has had some woes in recent years resulting in significant layoffs, its remaining presence ensures it will be the best place to get physical games. Not only does the retailer offer used games and allow customers to trade in games they no longer want, but it has been one of the only ways to get a PlayStation 5 in-store. Most retailers have opted to just shift all of its stock to online orders, largely because they fly off the shelf immediately, but GameStop has gotten larger stocks and has been able to justify selling them in-store.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Gaming Mouse In 2022

For PC gamers, choosing a gaming mouse is arguably the most important decision you can make when rounding out your setup. While picking out the right keyboard is also a key decision, your mouse is used almost constantly while performing any task on your computer. And when you throw gaming into the mix, you need an ultra-reliable mouse with some key features to help you get the best experience (and performance) possible while gaming--especially if you play competitive multiplayer games. The best gaming mouse for you often revolves around the type of games you play. We've rounded up the best gaming mice in 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

New Assassin’s Creed Leak Explained | GameSpot News

Kotaku reported on Project Red's existence, while Bloomberg's Jason Schreier said Project Red is part of AC Infinity as opposed to a separate game. Sources speaking to Kotaku said this game, whatever it may be, could be set in Asia. Reporter Jeff Grubb of GameSpot sister site Giant Bomb previously said it may be set in Japan. During an earnings report call, the company mentioned a delay for another "smaller, premium unannounced title." Reports now indicate the game in question is Assassin's Creed Rift, a new standalone AC game that was originally meant to be a DLC episode for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate

Sign In to follow. Follow Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Best PS5 Headset In 2022

A PS5 headset is one of the most important accessories you can purchase after getting a PlayStation 5. Unless you have a ridiculous sound system, a good PS5 headset is likely to improve your audio experience while gaming, whether you play competitive multiplayer games or immersive sims. The PS5 also happens to have some cool sound features that can be properly highlighted by select headsets. We've rounded up the best PS5 headsets, from high-end wireless options to budget-minded picks that still get the job done. With so many headsets to choose from, it's not the easiest choice to make. We hope that our list of the best PS5 headsets will make your decision a bit easier.
VIDEO GAMES

