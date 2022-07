According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a 45-year-old Somerset, Ky. man has been arrested on numerous charges after a non-injury vehicle accident. On July 21, 2022, at approximately 9:40 pm Wayne County Deputy Allen Cash responded to the accident on Kentucky Highway 790. Upon his arrival, Deputy Cash found the Somerset man inside the vehicle taking his fist and striking the steering wheel. When asked if he needed medical assistance the man became belligerent towards Deputy Cash. The man then opened his door and fled on foot. The suspect ran a short distance when Deputy Cash was able to gain control of him. After being placed in the patrol car the man continued to be belligerent and made physical threats toward Deputy Cash.

SOMERSET, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO