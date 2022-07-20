ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murders of his wife and son

By CNN Newsource
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the murders of his wife and son, who were found shot to death on the family’s property in June 2021. The plea comes nearly a week after Murdaugh was indicted by a Colleton County grand jury...

