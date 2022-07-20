ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, TX

Multi-county fire mostly contained

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago

A wildfire that burned thousands of acres in Clay and Wichita counties had been mostly contained by Wednesday morning.

The Texas Forest Service said the West Bend fire was 95 percent contained Wednesday afternoon after burning 6,522 acres of mostly range land.

The blaze began about 12:15 p.m. near East Jentsch and Rathgeber roads in Archer County, according to the Wichita County Sheriff's Office. The Windthorst VFD fought the rapidly spreading fire in an attempt to protect homes in Lake Arrowhead Estates.

The fire was four to five miles wide as it entered Wichita County, the sheriff's office said. It moved east into Clay County and was about six to seven miles wide and was headed toward Jolly. Wichita County and Clay County deputies notified residents near the path of the fire.

U.S. 287 between Henrietta and Wichita Falls was closed several hours because of heavy smoke blowing across the busy highway.

Other fire departments that fought the blaze included Jolly VFD, Henrietta VFD, Wichita West VFD, Wichita East VFD, Lake Arrowhead VFD, Wichita Falls Fire Department, the Texas Forest Service as well as a strike team that supplied a large air tanker, small air tankers and medium sized air tankers. Doziers were brought in to assist.

The firefighters worked as the heat in Wichita Falls officially reached 114 degrees.

As of Wednesday morning, the Forest Service was fighting 15 active major fires as Texas endures a major heat wave and drought.

The National Weather Service placed much of North Texas in an Excessive Heat Warning for Wednesday, when the daytime high in Wichita Falls was expected to be 109 degrees.

A slight chance of thunderstorms is in the area forecast Wednesday into Thursday, bringing the possible blessing of quenching rains and the possible curse of lightning strikes. The storms are predicted to lower the high temperature on Thursday to 99 degrees, which would be the first time in July below the 100 degree mark. Then temperatures are predicted to rise again for the remainder of the week.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Multi-county fire mostly contained

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

One killed in rollover wreck on US 287 near Henrietta

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was killed and three others were injured in a rollover wreck on US 287 Friday night. According to Staff Sgt. Dan Buesing with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by a 15-year-old with a driving permit was traveling north on US 287 around 7 p.m. Friday, July 22.
KXII.com

Straight-line winds damage Cooke County

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Workers are putting things back together again at a Gainesville Wendy’s after a strong wind from Wednesday night’s storms blew the restaurant’s sign into a neighboring Taco Bell. The Taco Bell was closed today for structural safety, according to a sign on the...
COOKE COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

Woman killed, 3 people injured after a rollover crash in Clay County (Clay County, TX)

Woman killed, 3 people injured after a rollover crash in Clay County (Clay County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday evening, a woman lost her life while three people suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Clay County. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident happened at about 7 p.m. on Northbound US 287 near the Little Wichita River just outside of Henrietta [...]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wildfire sweeps through three Texoma counties

JOLLY, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters are finishing up containment on a wildfire in Clay County near FM 2393, south of Jolly. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the fire started in Archer County before it traveled into Wichita and Clay counties. U.S. 287 between Wichita Falls and Henrietta was temporarily closed after smoke covered the roads. The highway has since been reopened.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Wichita County, TX
Clay County, TX
Government
County
Clay County, TX
Wichita County, TX
Government
newschannel6now.com

West Bend Fire now 100% contained

Clay County, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas A&M Forest Service announced Wednesday that the West Bend Fire near Jolly has been 100% contained. The fire quickly burned more than 6,500 acres in Archer, Clay and Wichita counties. The Clay County Sheriff Office said residents in Jolly who were forced to...
CLAY COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Church Road Fire now 100% contained

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters battled a wildfire near Friberg Church Road and FM 171 on Wednesday. Wichita County Emergency Management officials said the fire was 50 acres large and 100% contained. The fire was threatening structures around 5 p.m. The location is near Sheppard Air Force Base.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Forest Service#Henrietta Vfd#The Forest Service
KXII.com

Love County firefighters battle wildfire

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Love County firefighters battled a wildfire near Hull Road Wednesday night. The battle went on for more than six hours. Firefighters said they got called to an area near Highway 76 around 5 p.m. They said between 180 and 200 acres was set ablaze before...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls Donations for Firefighters Battling Wildfires in Texoma Today

If you would like to thank the crews that have been battling the wildfires throughout Texoma, here is something very simple you can do this afternoon. If you were not in the area of the wildfires yesterday afternoon, you could definitely see the smoke throughout Wichita Falls. With the high heat and dry conditions the past few weeks a wildfire can quickly spread in our neck of the woods. Several crews helped stop that blaze from spreading even more than it did.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the week: Credit card abuse leads to felony charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man wanted by police for using someone else’s credit card is starting to rack up felony charges, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department. Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint has more with Friday’s crime of the week. Credit card theft is a crime...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KRLD News Radio

Storms cause restaurant damage in Gainesville

There's a mess to clean up in Cooke County, north of Dallas-Fort Worth. A round of heavy weather rocked through Wednesday afternoon and hammered the town of Gainesville. Reports say two fast food restaurants were damaged along I-35 when a massive wind gust toppled the sign of a Wendy's right on top of the Taco Bell next door.
GAINESVILLE, TX
newschannel6now.com

Montague County residents see electric bills skyrocket

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - These days, Montague resident Elde Contrares lives in darkness, not by chance but by choice. Texas-New Mexico Power supplies Contrares’ electric meter. On average, he said his bill is around $170, sometimes peaking towards $250 during hotter months. This month, however, it was $846.03.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Altus High speed chase ends in crash near Vernon

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Police were involved in a high speed chase Wednesday night, after officers encountered a street race on Broadway. Late Wednesday night, officers observed two vehicles racing westbound in the 1400 block of East Broadway. When officers tried to intercept one of the vehicles involved, a...
ALTUS, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week July 22, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy