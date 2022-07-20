Multi-county fire mostly contained

A wildfire that burned thousands of acres in Clay and Wichita counties had been mostly contained by Wednesday morning.

The Texas Forest Service said the West Bend fire was 95 percent contained Wednesday afternoon after burning 6,522 acres of mostly range land.

The blaze began about 12:15 p.m. near East Jentsch and Rathgeber roads in Archer County, according to the Wichita County Sheriff's Office. The Windthorst VFD fought the rapidly spreading fire in an attempt to protect homes in Lake Arrowhead Estates.

The fire was four to five miles wide as it entered Wichita County, the sheriff's office said. It moved east into Clay County and was about six to seven miles wide and was headed toward Jolly. Wichita County and Clay County deputies notified residents near the path of the fire.

U.S. 287 between Henrietta and Wichita Falls was closed several hours because of heavy smoke blowing across the busy highway.

Other fire departments that fought the blaze included Jolly VFD, Henrietta VFD, Wichita West VFD, Wichita East VFD, Lake Arrowhead VFD, Wichita Falls Fire Department, the Texas Forest Service as well as a strike team that supplied a large air tanker, small air tankers and medium sized air tankers. Doziers were brought in to assist.

The firefighters worked as the heat in Wichita Falls officially reached 114 degrees.

As of Wednesday morning, the Forest Service was fighting 15 active major fires as Texas endures a major heat wave and drought.

The National Weather Service placed much of North Texas in an Excessive Heat Warning for Wednesday, when the daytime high in Wichita Falls was expected to be 109 degrees.

A slight chance of thunderstorms is in the area forecast Wednesday into Thursday, bringing the possible blessing of quenching rains and the possible curse of lightning strikes. The storms are predicted to lower the high temperature on Thursday to 99 degrees, which would be the first time in July below the 100 degree mark. Then temperatures are predicted to rise again for the remainder of the week.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Multi-county fire mostly contained