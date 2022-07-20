Mayorkun’s show in Minneapolis, MN Sep 29, 2022 – pre-sale password

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Mayorkun's show in Minneapolis, MN Sep 29, 2022

 3 days ago

The latest Mayorkun presale password is now on TMPresale.com: For a short time you can buy great tickets before they go on sale.

Just Mustard in Minneapolis, MN

Just Mustard show info:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tmpresale.com

Lissie in Minneapolis, MN

Lissie performance information:. Presale. Start: Thu 07/21/22 10:00 am EDT. End: Thu 07/21/22 10:00 pm EDT.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Tour TV legend Don Shelby's ultra-green Excelsior home

Former WCCO news anchor and climate advocate Don Shelby recently gave Climate Cast a tour of his Excelsior home. From 80-foot wells, to a secret passageway leading to a state-of-the-art geothermal system, to a stone statue signifying the people most at risk from climate change, Shelby built a home meant to inspire others to act.
EXCELSIOR, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Why us?": Twin Cities fitness studios robbed 3 times in the span of a week

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are searching for an individual they believe robbed two Twin Cities fitness studios three times in less than one week.Pure Barre Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis saw the break-ins happen between Friday, July 15, and early morning the following Thursday."We thought it was a one-time thing," said studio lead Rachel Raeon, regarding the first break-in at the St. Paul location. "I think we just didn't imagine him coming back, truly, he'd taken all the things of value."The break-ins at the Minneapolis North Loop location where Raeon teaches were each caught on camera. The culprit is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
101.3 KDWB

This Is Minnesota’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Hopkins hosts Uptown Food Truck Festival on Saturday, July 23

HOPKINS, Minn. — One of the Twin Cities most popular and delicious free events of the summer, the Uptown Food Truck Festival, invades Mainstreet in downtown Hopkins on Saturday, July 23rd. The event showcases 45 food trucks that are eager for you sample their delicacies all day long. The...
HOPKINS, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Hot homes: 5 houses in the Twin Cities for sale starting at $270k

This week's Hot Homes collection includes a sunny Uptown condo and a custom-built Shoreview home. 818 Fry St. — $269,900 Why we love it: This charming Dutch colonial has unique original features and is just a few blocks from Snelling Avenue. Location: Hamline - Midway Specs: Three bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,276 square feetListed by: Diane M. Kretsch at Edina Realty Inc.Features: Original hardwood floors, wood-burning brick fireplace, built-in hutches and an attached one-car garage. Photo courtesy of Diane Kretsch. Photo courtesy of Diane Kretsch. 715 County Road B2 W. — $300,000Why we love it: This cheery blue home...
SHOREVIEW, MN
1520 The Ticket

Three Minnesota Restaurants on ’50 Best Burgers in America’ List

If you like a good burger (and who doesn't?) you can find three of the 50 Best Burgers in America right here in Minnesota. That's the word, anyway from a new list from the travel site, Travioso. If you haven't heard of them (and I know I hadn't before I saw this list), they describe themselves as an organization that "highlights the very best food, culture, excursions, and things to do in inspiring travel destinations across the globe."
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Yes, the Goodyear Blimp is in town for the 3M Open

MINNEAPOLIS — If you live in the Twin Cities, chances are you've become accustomed to a bit of airplane traffic. With the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport located just miles south of both cities, there's a constant parade of planes flying overhead. But on a warm, sunny Friday in July,...
BLAINE, MN
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Minneapolis

The sea is a fantastic place. There are so many amazing fish that live in the deep blue. These fish come in all sorts of shapes, colors, and sizes. The best part is that they also taste delicious! I was recently in Minneapolis, and I had a craving for seafood.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Minneapolis, MN — 30 Top Places!

If you’re looking for a wonderful spot to start your day in Minneapolis right, you’re in luck. And if you happen to be in Minneapolis and take your breakfast seriously, you won’t want to skip this. In addition to some of the most popular health food cafes,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
familydestinationsguide.com

50 Best Restaurants in Minneapolis, MN — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Minneapolis isn’t just an amazing city with incredible parks and fascinating museums. It’s also home to some of the best dining experiences around. This Minnesota city is most known for its Midwest comfort fare, but that’s not all it can offer you while you’re here. Ready your tummies for the myriad of cuisines and flavors to discover.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

A $15 Million Listing on Lake Minnetonka

Where to start talking about (or looking at) the $15.2 million listing that just went on the market on Lake Minnetonka? Perhaps the private peninsula with nearly 1,700 footage on Wayzata Bay? Or the two kitchens (because everyone needs a secondary catering kitchen, right?) which were finalists in a kitchen design contest? Or possibly the panoramic lake views from nearly every room?
MINNETONKA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

PHOTOS: Cute, small home for sale in Red Wing

Perfect starter home on a dead end street. The main level features a spacious entryway, living room, dining room, L-shaped eat-in kitchen and a private four season porch on the back of the home with access to the paver patio. The upper level has two bedrooms, both of which have...
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blueberries are bountiful this summer in Minnesota

STILLWATER -- This summer heat is scorching lawns across the state, but just adding a little water leads to the flourishing of at least one fruit. "For growing blueberries, we could use a lot more moisture, so we've had to water a lot," said Summer Joy Kuehn, owner of Blueberry Fields of Stillwater. "But got good sunshine which means we have had a lot of blueberries."And a lot of people taking advantage of it. "There are only so many beautiful summer months in Minnesota, so what can you do to get outside, do what we haven't done yet this summer and just...
STILLWATER, MN
iHeartRadio

Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News. Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.
SHAKOPEE, MN
103.9 The Doc

The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You

The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

