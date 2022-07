With the crypto market experiencing volatility, gaming GPUs are easier to find and at more reasonable price points. While the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards have established themselves as a sort of gold standard for gaming, AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series cards, and even some older RTX 20 series models, are excellent, more affordable, alternatives. Both GeForce RTX and Radeon RX cards use raytracing technology to provide more realistic lighting and shadows as well as artificial intelligence for cleaner upscaling of non-UHD graphics. And while gaming GPUs are pretty much plug-and-play when it comes to compatibility and installation, you will see a small boost in performance if you match your card to the rest of your build: an AMD card will work much more efficiently with an AMD CPU as will an Nvidia model with an Intel processor.

