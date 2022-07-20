10 iconic filming locations in Atlanta

Police in Sandy Springs, Georgia, have spent the past year investigating a series of home break-ins in the Atlanta area, ones which largely target big names in the entertainment industry. On Sunday, they finally nabbed four suspected gang members who police believe are responsible for at least 15 home invasions. According to Sgt. Matt McGinnis, police arrested the four suspects as they attempted to breach a home belonging to the mother of one of the rapper Future’s children. As WSB-TV reported, McGinnis said that police have thus far only charged the suspects with crimes related to Sunday’s incident. Marlo Hampton of the Real Housewives of Atlanta was targeted by the gang and said that she watched the invaders kick down her door on her security camera earlier this month. “My heart dropped,” she said.

SANDY SPRINGS, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO