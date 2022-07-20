ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

The Wallflowers in Knoxville, TN Oct 19, 2022 – presale code

Cover picture for the articleThe newest Wallflowers presale code is now available to our members: While the Wallflowers presale is underway YOU WILL have an opportunity...

WBIR

New Café and bookshop combination heading to Fountain City soon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — North Knoxville will soon have a new bookstore, where people can order a latté and enjoy a nice read at the end of a stressful day. The Fable Hollow Coffee and Bookshoppe said they got their store's signage and are planning to open to Fountain City in the fall. They are located near the shopping center with Party City, just off Old Broadway. On July 11, they posted a video on YouTube that show their process for signing the lease for the new storefront.
WBIR

Richy Kreme replacing popular Rocky Hill donut shop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Richy Kreme Donuts is coming to Knoxville. In a Facebook post, the business said it received requests for months about opening a second location outside of Maryville. "For months we have received so many messages, phone calls, and emails about Richy Kreme coming to Knoxville. We...
wvlt.tv

Grainger County Tomato Festival kicks off 29th year

GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - For the 29th year, people from East Tennessee and beyond begin their journey to Grainger County for their tomato festival. The opry takes center stage on Friday night as local music and comedy acts perform for a crowd of eager attendees. “It’s fun. They sing...
WATE

Billiards & Brews busted by state agents, citations issued

A West Knoxville bar has come under scrutiny again for allegedly violating city code for the storage of alcoholic beverages for resale without a valid permit. A search warrant was executed this week and citations were issued by state agents after they were served alcohol at the bar.
WATE

Inspection finds lack of hand-washing at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the nearly-failing score is in Knoxville. Nearly a dozen violations were found during the inspection. The grade is a 73 at Tonita’s Sazon, it’s on Ray Mears Blvd, in an office park called the Courts. A grade below 70 is considered a failure.
wvlt.tv

Sevierville boutique to close next month

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville prom, tux and wedding boutique said rising inflation and rent have lead to their decision to close the doors. The Beauty and The Beast Formal Boutique on Bruce Street managed to stay open during the city’s streetscape project, but the latest blow is one the owners said is just too much.
thesmokies.com

What not to do in Pigeon Forge, 7 tips from a local

They say good jazz is about the notes you don’t play. I don’t know if that’s true, but as a former sax player who had quite a solo during the 9th-grade band’s rendition of the Herbie Hancock classic “Watermelon Man,” it sounds good enough.
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Nestled along the Tennessee River near the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Knoxville, TN, is celebrated for its beautiful setting, Southern hospitality, diversified economy, research centers and high-quality health care. Oh, and it’s also known for painting the town orange during football, basketball and baseball season – which means at pretty much any point during the year, you’re likely to see someone rocking the “Power T” and decked out in orange and white. As the home of the University of Tennessee’s flagship campus, this is clearly a college town. Still, with a city population of just under 200,000 and a county-wide population nearing 500,000, Knoxville is also a vibrant metro with plenty of economic opportunities, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S.
WBIR

Need a last-minute getaway? Save money by renting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — If you are trying to fit in a last-minute summer getaway with the family, you don't have to go far to have a good time and you don't have to break the bank. Consider renting!. Are you dreaming about a day on the water?. East Tennessee...
wvlt.tv

Red sand found in sidewalk cracks in East Tennessee, here’s why

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Red sand has been popping up in sidewalk cracks across East Tennessee as a result of a project from a local human trafficking coalition. The Red Sand Project hosted by the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking aims to highlight human trafficking in the United States and occurs annually throughout the third week of July. Volunteers from across the nation gather together in cities and fill cracks of sidewalks with red sand, according to event officials.
wvlt.tv

Two East Tenn. animal shelters receive $20K from local business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two East Tennessee animal shelters received thousands of dollars to support ending pet homelessness and promoting animal welfare from a local business. Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville donated $20,000 to Young-Williams Animal Center and Humane Society, Tennessee Valley to support each organization’s work, according to a release. The...
fox17.com

Overnight flooding in Knoxville traps residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) has reported that they assisted residents who were trapped in their apartment due to flooding. KPD provided a video of the 23rd Street area that shows excessive flooding covering the area and submerging vehicles. According to Accuweather, the Knoxville area...
WBIR

Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival returns for fifth year

TOWNSEND, Tenn — The Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival will kick off its fifth year with unique experiences for its VIPs on August 19. The following day, August 20, is the main event and will feature a variety of family-friendly activities at Townsend Visitor Center (7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway) from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m, officials said. The day will include live entertainment, crafters demonstrating and selling their artwork, a food truck court and a beer tent.
WATE

Meet Hope, a senior cat who loves to cuddle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A senior cat named Hope is this week’s Young-Williams pet of the week. While the shelter says most people want to focus on kittens, they call Hope a lady who just wants to cuddle. She also likes to spend time with the shelter’s “Paws for reading” program. This is great because it means you know she is good with kids.
wvlt.tv

Officials give details of Morristown Regional Airport operation

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are finally some answers about a joint Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Agency operation that took place at the Morristown Regional Airport. While not everything is clear, a DEA official was able to shed a little light on the situation. WVLT News originally...
