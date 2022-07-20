ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, MN

Saints split games with Andover, Centennial

By Jake Schroer Crow River News Sports
 3 days ago
(PHOTO BY Jake Schroer) St. Michael Saints’ Nate Loch makes contact during its July 13 win. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The St. Michael Saints defeated Centennial July 13 but lost to Andover July 16.

The Saints played Centennial July 13 and won a close game by a score of 4-2.

Alex Naasz drove in a pair of runs for the Saints. Jordan Krupke and Ethan Knutson also picked up RBI in the game.

Reed Brown had two hits for the Saints. Jared Dehmer started the game, and Braeden Levandowski got the win in relief.

Nate Loch picked up the save.

Lance Krupke said that the team had a couple weeks until the playoffs.

“We had a couple key hits tonight,” he said.

Andover

The Saints lost a high-scoring game to the Andover Aces Saturday afternoon.

Reed Brown drove in three runs for the Saints, but also struck out three times. Jordan Krupke had three hits in the loss, driving in one run.

Austin Haus started but took a no-decision, throwing just four innings. Ethan Knutson took the loss after giving up five runs in just one inning of work.

The Saints played the Champlin Logators July 20. They host Blaine Thursday night, July 21.

