Somervell County, TX

Chalk Mountain Fire in Somervell County continues burning

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are several stubborn wildfires being pushed by winds...

CBS DFW

Chalk Mountain Fire still very active despite better weather

SOMERVELL COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Despite higher humidity, slightly lower temperatures, and less gusty winds, fire crews said Friday that the Chalk Mountain Fire ravaging parts of Somervell County is still very active and just 10% contained.Thankfully, however, its growth seems to have stalled. On Thursday morning, the fire was estimated to cover 6,701 acres. By Friday, it had only grown an additional four acres. Officials said that lines had been constructed on the northern and eastern edges of the fire, which are the parts that most immediately threaten populated areas. Crews are focusing on strengthening the northern line while holding the eastern...
SOMERVELL COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Firefighters Battle Fast-Moving Grass Fire in Parker County

Fast-moving firefighters are being credited with saving homes in Parker County. The Sandlin Hill Fire started around 3:30 p.m. west of FM 51 south of Springtown and quickly spread. Steven Tettleton lives nearby and says he called 911 when he saw smoke at what seemed like a distance. “Ten minutes...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
Somervell County, TX
Chalk, TX
The Associated Press

At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

A pair of two-day-old North Texas wildfires continued to resist containment Wednesday after destroying 21 homes, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose, Texas, destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others as it remained on the move Wednesday after scorching almost 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) of mostly short grass, brush and juniper as of midday Wednesday, said Alexandra Schwier, a Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman. The fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was 10% contained Wednesday with embers from burning tree crowns flying up to 200 yards (183 meters). The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake destroyed five homes as it spread along its western shore, charring 500 (200 hectares) acres about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth. That fire was 15% contained Wednesday, the Forest Service said. Temperatures approaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), combined with a relative humidity near 20% and 10-mph (16-kph) winds gusting to 20 mph (32kph), resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment, the Forest Service said.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Devastating losses as Chalk Mountain fire rages

GLEN ROSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some North Texas families are trying to figure out their next steps after losing their homes in the Chalk Mountain Fire. Nearly 100 people are working to slow the spread of the fire that's still burning in Somervell County before it causes more destruction. The fire is only 10% contained, meanwhile those families impacted showed CBS 11 just how much they've lost. Chase Barber went back to his family's 200 acres of land after evacuating and found most of their belongings were destroyed after the fire made it through where he lives in Bluff Dale. "Over a course...
GLEN ROSE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Sets Daily Water Use Record, Urges Conservation

Businesses and residents served by Fort Worth Water set a new high for water use on Wednesday, using 381.3 million gallons, the city announced Thursday. The City of Fort Worth said Wednesday's total breaks the previous record by more than 2 million gallons. The previous record of 379.8 million was set in February 2021 during one of Fort Worth's worst winter storms.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dead animals with no water source found at Parker County property

A 31-year-old Parker County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities reported finding several dead animals on her property, including a decomposing bull. Shamorrowia Jeanette Alexander was charged with eight counts of cruelty to livestock animals and one count of cruelty to non-livestock animals. The Parker County Sheriff's Office...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $5,200,000! This 10,000 Square Feet Estate in Fort Worth is Truly The Epitome of Luxury Living

The Estate in Fort Worth, a beautiful home has an extraordinary outdoor entertainment with heated pool and waterslide on approximately 1.3 meticulously landscaped acres is now available for sale. This home located at 9517 Bella Terra Dr, Fort Worth, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph Berkes (Phone: 817-266-1355) at Williams Trew Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX

