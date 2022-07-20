ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs soon—here's where they're going

By Morgan Smith, @thewordsmithm
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 4 million people have left their jobs each month in the U.S. so far this year — and according to new research, this record-breaking trend isn't going to quit anytime soon. About 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 68

TomCat01
2d ago

im one of them. cost of living is going up and employers are cutting pay and hours on people like the workers should sacrifice and carry the load while they continue to raise prices and increase profits.

Reply(1)
40
Scott Smith
3d ago

until these companies offer a decent retirement package better benefits and better hours they're not going to be able to keep anybody

Reply(3)
56
Lady Coffee
2d ago

Companies and employers acting like their in control. The workforce is taking control and they are sending a message. "We arent your indentured wage debt paying drones anymore" and it's good. Companies and employers need to be paying real wages and offering real benefits rather than asking people to work for next to nothing for nothing.

Reply(1)
13
Related
Fortune

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warns of the ‘scary’ supply chain scenario that would lead to a ‘deep and immediate’ U.S. recession

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Semiconductors are essential to every scrap of modern technology powering society today, including cars, smartphones, and even missiles. Yet the chip industry is dominated by manufacturers in the small island of Taiwan, where a handful of firms churn out roughly 90% of the world’s most advanced chips. Policy makers in the U.S. have started to see that as a problem.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Worker Hailed As 'Entire Department' Quits Multi-Million Firm Over Pay Rise

An employee has been praised by the internet for leaving his job after his boss refused him a pay rise, quoting it would be unfair to his coworkers. In a post shared on Reddit on Sunday, the worker, who goes by the username u/NonVeganMillennial, explained that a year ago he asked his boss for a 15 percent raise, to get on an even level with the wider industry average, providing industry statistics to back up his claims.
ECONOMY
Upworthy

Worker quits after company making $15m profit refuses to give decent raise, everyone follows suit

Employees have seen their disposable income reduce drastically in recent times due to inflation. Many are forced to look for new jobs with their employers refusing to compensate them fairly and as per market standards. Major companies, on the other hand, want to boast about their record profits while also poorly paying their employees. One employee explained how their boss was left red-faced after they quit the job after being denied a hike. A Reddit user who goes by NonVeganMillennial on the platform explained how their company lost an entire department after they refused a hike to employees on the pretext that it wasn't in line with the salary policy. "No, your salary policy is not what will determine my future salary. Not in this job market," they titled the post. The Reddit thread went viral, being upvoted more than 13k times.
BUSINESS
ConsumerAffairs

Businesses continue to struggle to find employees

If you’ve visited restaurants or retail stores lately, you may have seen the signs: “We’re dealing with a staff shortage. Your patience is appreciated.”. Nearly two years after the start of the “Great Resignation,” in which millions of Americans quit their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses remain understaffed. As a result, consumers might have to wait longer for their pizza or to pick up a prescription.
RETAIL
TheStreet

A Sad Bill Gates Makes a Huge Announcement

Bill Gates is sad. The co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report turned philanthropist laments the direction the world is heading. In a series of tweets, Gates lists what he calls "setbacks" over the past two years, as if to say that our world is regressing on so many issues.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

8 remote jobs that pay at least $20 per hour

It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus, they allow you to do all that while working from the comfort of your own home (or wherever you want).
JOBS
Investigate Midwest

Her foot was crushed on the job. When she asked to be compensated for lost wages, ‘they said no.’

In 2019, at a vegetable packing warehouse in western Michigan, a forklift crushed Maria’s right foot. A single mother who is undocumented, she requested workers compensation for the wages she would have earned if not for her injury, but she was denied, she said. Needing the money, she returned to the job several months after surgery repaired her foot.
MICHIGAN STATE
Footwear News

An Amazon Warehouse Employee Died During the Retailer’s $12 Billion Prime Day Event

An Amazon warehouse employee died on the job during the e-commerce giant’s big two-day, $12 billion Prime Day event. An unnamed male worker passed away at Amazon’s EWR9 facility in Carteret, N.J. on July 12, Amazon confirmed. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said in a statement emailed to FN that it was “aware of the tragic incident” and opened an inspection on July 14 and is currently investigating. OSHA has six months to complete to conduct its inspection and release its findings, the spokesperson wrote. Additional details about how the worker died were not available.
CARTERET, NJ
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
inputmag.com

Two more crypto exchanges decide to suddenly freeze users’ funds

Despite how things literally feel at the moment (hot), the ongoing crypto winter continues to march forward. Zipmex, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia, has become the latest company to announce a suspension of withdrawals, inciting a wave of uncertainty for both users and general investors in the industry.
MARKETS
The Independent

Go-ahead for new nuclear power station

A multibillion-pound project to build a new nuclear power station has been given the go-ahead. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said development consent was granted for the Sizewell C project in Suffolk. It is intended that Sizewell C will generate enough low-carbon electricity to supply six million homes. The application was...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Two Wall Street titans weigh in on inflation and recession. One says ‘relax, don’t panic’. The other predicts it’s going to get worse

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As recession fears stalk markets, the heads of two Wall Street behemoths are giving off contradictory signals. Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon is warning of trouble ahead, urging people...
BUSINESS

