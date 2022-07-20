40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs soon—here's where they're going

Employees have seen their disposable income reduce drastically in recent times due to inflation. Many are forced to look for new jobs with their employers refusing to compensate them fairly and as per market standards. Major companies, on the other hand, want to boast about their record profits while also poorly paying their employees. One employee explained how their boss was left red-faced after they quit the job after being denied a hike. A Reddit user who goes by NonVeganMillennial on the platform explained how their company lost an entire department after they refused a hike to employees on the pretext that it wasn't in line with the salary policy. "No, your salary policy is not what will determine my future salary. Not in this job market," they titled the post. The Reddit thread went viral, being upvoted more than 13k times.

