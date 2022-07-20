ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyler Murray's new contract puts him second on highest-paid QBs list. See the full 2022 rankings

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

In the January cold of Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen delivered a playoff quarterback duel for the ages . Tony Romo called their play in the back-and-forth fourth quarter “perfect” on the TV broadcast.

In the end, it was Mahomes, starting from his own 25-yard-line with only 13 seconds on the clock, who exploited the Bills defense on two easy throws to help send the game into overtime.

The Chiefs won, but both star quarterbacks proved their worth and helped explain why the top 10 highest-paid players in the NFL all play at that position.

Here is Over The Cap’s top 10 list of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league – the highest paid. Period.

Who is the highest-paid NFL player?: Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson among top 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvWEC_0gmGKFjY00
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports

Who is the highest-paid NFL quarterback?

The highest paid quarterback in the league is Aaron Rodgers. The 38-year-old signed a three-year contract extension in March with the Packers worth more than $150 million. He will earn an average of over $50 million a season.

Deal in the Desert: Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals agree to five-year contract extension

2022 NFL QB salary rankings

Here are the quarterback salary rankings based on average annual value, according to Over The Cap.

1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers: $50.3 million (3-year, $150.8 million contract)

2. Kyler Murray , Cardinals: $46.1 million (5-year, $230.5 million contract)

3. Deshaun Watson, Browns: $46 million (5-year $230 million contract)

4. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: $45 million (10-year $450 million contract)

5. Josh Allen, Bills: $43 million (6-year $258 million contract)

6. Derek Carr, Raiders: $40.47 million (3-year, $121.4 million contract)

T-7. Dak Prescott, Cowboys: $40 million (4-year, $160 million contract)

T-7. Matt Stafford, Rams: $40 million (4-year $160 million contract)

T-9. Kirk Cousins, Vikings: $35 million (1-year $35 million contract)

T-9. Russell Wilson, Broncos: $35 million (4-year $140 million contract)

11. Jared Goff, Lions: $33.5 million (4-year $134 million contract)

12. Carson Wentz, Commanders: $32 million ($4-year 128 million contract)

13. Matt Ryan, Colts: $30 million (5-year $150 million contract)

14. Ryan Tannehill, Titans: $29.5 million (4-year $118 million contract)

15. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers: $27.5 million (5-year $137.5 million contract)

16. Tom Brady, Buccaneers: $25 million (1-year contract)

17. Jameis Winston, Saints: $14 million (2-year $28 million contract)

18. Marcus Mariota, Falcons: $9.375 million (2-year $18.75 million contract)

19. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: $9.19 million (4-year $36.79 million contract)

20. Joe Burrow, Bengals: $9.04 million (4-year $36.19 million contract)

21. Zach Wilson, Jets: $8.787 million (4-year $35.15 million contract)

22. Trey Lance, 49ers: $8.52 million (4-year $34.1 million contract)

23. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: $7.567 million (4-year $30.275 million contract)

24. Sam Darnold, Panthers: $7.564 million (4-year $30.2 million contract)

25. Mitchell Trubisky, Steelers: $7.4 million (2-year $14.28 million contract)

26. Justin Herbert, Chargers: $6.6 million (4-year $26.57 million contract)

27. Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins: $6.5 million (1 year contract)

28. Daniel Jones, Giants: $6.4 million (4-year $25.6 million contract)

29. Tyrod Taylor, Giants: $5.5 million (2-year $11 million contract)

30. Mason Rudolph, Steelers: $4.98 million (1 year contract)

31. Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers: $4.85 million (1 year contract)

32. Justin Fields, Bears: $4.7 million (4-year $18.87 million contract)

33. Jacoby Brissett, Browns: $4.65 million (1 year contract)

34. Mac Jones, Patriots: $3.89 million (4-year $15.58 million contract)

35. Kenny Pickett, Steelers: $3.51 million ($14.06 million contract)

T-36. Joe Flacco, Jets: $3.5 million (1 year contract)

T-36.  Case Keenum, Bills: $3.5million (1 year contract)

T-36. Geno Smith, Seahawks: $3.5 million (1 year contract)

NFL salary rankings by position

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GQjzu_0gmGKFjY00
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates the win against the Buffalo Bills in overtime in the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley, Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kyler Murray's new contract puts him second on highest-paid QBs list. See the full 2022 rankings

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Walter Payton's son turned down opportunity to play for Packers?

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have the oldest and most storied rivalry in NFL history. The Green Bay Packers currently lead the all-time series 103-95-6 vs their bitter rival. Over the last two decades the Packers have made up for abysmal decades of football in the 1970s and 1980s. This rivalry runs so deep that even some who are close to it, are apparently willing to give up millions of dollars over it.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
USA TODAY

How much do NFL refs make? Referee salaries, paths to officiating and female referees.

According to Statista, the minimum salary for an NFL player was $660,000 in 2021. That number is projected to grow to $1.065 million by 2030. Professional athlete is one of the highest-paid jobs annually, but because American football careers are short, not all athletes are wealthy after retirement. According to Statista, the average career of an NFL player is only 3.3 years.
NFL
FanSided

Packers: 3 players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

The Packers want to construct a roster to win a Super Bowl this year. That’s why these three players should be concerned about their future in Green Bay. Any team paying Aaron Rodgers over 13% of their total salary cap is clearly engaged in “win now” mode. It’s Super Bowl title or bust for the Green Bay Packers this season.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY

Fantasy football rankings for 2022: Colts' Jonathan Taylor grabs No. 1 overall spot

NFL training camps are open and the start of the regular season is right around the corner. That means fantasy football drafts can't be very far away. To help you dominate your league this season, USA TODAY Sports' special 2022 fantasy football preview issue is now on sale. In it, you'll find player profiles, stats projections, depth charts, draft tips, sleepers and busts, rookies to watch and a mock draft from our panel of fantasy experts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY

'Dramatic improvement': Bill Belichick praises Patriots quarterback Mac Jones

The improvements were eye-opening and easy to see. This spring, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looked bigger. His arm strength looked better. He had the poise of a veteran and commanded his offense with confidence. Deep throw after deep throw, his teammates screamed, cheered and celebrated. Highlight throws became the norm in Patriots OTAs and minicamp.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Quarterback#Jets#Panthers#Buccaneers#American Football#Arizona Cardinals#Packers
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

547K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy