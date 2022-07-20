ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Doctor in 10-year-old's abortion case to sue Indiana AG for defamation

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Indiana doctor who helped a 10-year-old alleged rape victim from Ohio get an abortion is now taking the first legal step...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 3

stopbeingridiculous
3d ago

If they need to report and then don’t, she’s breaking the law and that’s not defamation. The girl could have gotten an abortion in Ohio but this was a horrible political stunt by the democrats. Shame on them for exposing this girls privacy

Reply(1)
10
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ohio grand jury indicts man accused in rape of 10-year-old at center of Indiana abortion controversy

(The Hill) – The man who was accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Ohio was indicted on two felony counts of rape on Thursday. A grand jury in Columbus charged Gerson Fuentes, 27, issued the indictment on the two felony counts. Fuentes was charged with the rape earlier this month after police said that he confessed to raping the girl twice.
OHIO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion In Indiana#Abortion Issues#Defamation#Indiana Attorney General#Law#Politics#Indiana Ag
The Associated Press

Abortion doctor signals she'll sue Indiana AG over comments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio took the first step Tuesday toward suing Indiana’s attorney general for defamation. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who gave the girl a medication-induced abortion on June 30, filed a tort claim notice over what she says are false statements that Attorney General Todd Rokita has made about her and her work. Bernard received widespread attention after she gave an interview to the Indianapolis Star about the child, who traveled to Indiana from Ohio for the abortion. A so-called fetal heartbeat law took effect in Ohio last month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Such laws ban abortions from the time a fetus’ cardiac activity can be detected, which is typically around the sixth week of pregnancy. A 27-year-old man was charged last week in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl, confirming the existence of a case that was initially met with skepticism by some news outlets and Republican politicians.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Republican women sign letter warning against more abortion restrictions in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican women are among thousands of Hoosiers signing a letter warning lawmakers against passing further abortion restrictions. "Personally, I am 100 percent a pro-life person,” Liz Childers said. “I would never make the decision (to have an abortion), there's too many options. But, then the other part of me, the Republican, the woman part of me, believes there should be no one that can tell me what I can and cannot do with my body."
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

Here’s what current Indiana abortion law states

INDIANAPOLIS — The decision by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. While Indiana does not have a trigger law, which would have outlawed abortion immediately after the overturn of...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Abortion bill debate begins Monday with public testimony

INDIANAPOLIS — The debate over new abortion legislation begins Monday at the Indiana Statehouse. Republican lawmakers have already proposed an abortion ban with few exceptions but say everyone who wants to speak on the issue will be heard. The statehouse could be packed Monday with anti-abortion and abortion-rights advocates...
INDIANA STATE
Salon

Supreme Court ruling sparks alarm over Missouri law banning pregnant women from getting divorced

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Under an old Missouri law from 1973, a woman cannot get a divorce finalized if she is pregnant; she can file for divorce, but it won't be finalized as long as she is pregnant. In 2022, abortion rights defenders are worried about the law's ramifications now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after 49 years.
MISSOURI STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Attorney General asks for dismissal of abortion lawsuit

The Ohio Attorney General has asked the state supreme court to dismiss a challenge to the six-week abortion ban, saying the court does not hold jurisdiction on the issue. The lawsuit seeks to stop enforcement of the law, which had been tied up in courts before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the legality of abortion nationwide in June. Within hours after the decision came out, Ohio AG Dave Yost had asked a federal court to lift the injunction in place for the six-week ban, which it did the same day.
OHIO STATE
wdrb.com

Indiana lawmakers could reject governor's plan to distribute $225 refunds to residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Special Session is set to begin Monday, and lawmakers have a full plate as they reconvene. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb originally called the special session to return $1 billion to Hoosier taxpayers to provide relief from inflation in the form of $225 refund checks, but according to the bills set to be taken up by lawmakers on Monday it appears those checks won't be issued.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy