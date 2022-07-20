ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago woman charged in violent robbery on Red Line train

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A woman is facing charges after beating and robbing a man last March on a CTA Red...

Comments / 62

Sugacane
3d ago

19 years young that's right young and its truly wasted on them.You should be working instead of out robbing, but you'll see the real robbers where you're going and their gonna steal something from you.

Reply(1)
36
sevenups
3d ago

These young people need to stop there ignorance and crime. The door is open for legitimate opportunity, nothing good comes easy.

Reply(1)
37
Ruby Brown
2d ago

Hopefully they don't let her out they need to lock her up to teach her a lesson. Do the crime do the time.

Reply
21
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy