'Hasta la vista, baby': Boris Johnson bows out to lawmakers' applause

Harry, Duke of Montecito, sallied forth to the parley of the United Nations on the feast of St. Nelson the Mandela, his fair Lady Meghan at his side, their train of retainers, stylists, and PR flunkies in tow. He wore a suit not of armor but of a light wool mix, for the Isle of Manhattan is distempered with malarial airs in the summer, and the prince, a youth of choleric humour, hath a tendency to sweat. Lady Meghan was richly caparisoned, and the drabs and slatterns of Manhattan did sorely envy her three changes of outfit in one day. When the Duke had read his proclamation and united the nations, he and Lady Meghan did dine on fine viands at the caravansary of the Italian minstrel Robert De Niro. Thus, it is recorded in the Chronicles of Netflix.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO