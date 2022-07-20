ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

'Hasta la vista, baby': Boris Johnson bows out to lawmakers' applause

 3 days ago
United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes his remarks during the final Prime...

The Independent

Boris Johnson tosses grenade during visit to Ukrainian troops training in UK

Boris Johnson tossed a grenade during a military exercise for Ukrainian troops training in the UK.The prime minister met 400 Ukrainian soldiers that will receive training in Yorkshire, before returning to fight in the war against Russia.In the video filmed by his own press team, Johnson, dressed in camoflage, joins soldiers running a practice drill. "I am absolutely convinced that you can win, and you will win", he told the Ukrainian fighters.This comes as the Tory leadership contest rumbles on, with Johnson's foreign secretary Liz Truss and former chancellor Rishi Sunak vying to replace him. Read More Boris Johnson has left Tories in ‘deep s***’, former donor warnsTruss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
Country
U.K.
Newsweek

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Awkward Hand-Holding Video at U.N. Goes Viral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's body language at the United Nations has gone viral in the latest example of the intense scrutiny the couple experiences in public. The Duke of Sussex was at the U.N.'s General Assembly in New York on July 18 to make the keynote speech on Nelson Mandela International Day, against the backdrop of a series of bombshell extracts from a hostile new biography.
Business Insider

DC police officer confirms Trump had 'heated exchange' with Secret Service over going to the US Capitol, backing up Cassidy Hutchinson's bombshell January 6 testimony: CNN

A police officer has backed up testimony that Donald Trump fought with his Secret Service detail. According to CNN, the officer told the January 6 committee he witnessed a heated exchange. The testimony supports former the account shared by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
Washington Examiner

Ponce Harry, exceptional nitwit

Harry, Duke of Montecito, sallied forth to the parley of the United Nations on the feast of St. Nelson the Mandela, his fair Lady Meghan at his side, their train of retainers, stylists, and PR flunkies in tow. He wore a suit not of armor but of a light wool mix, for the Isle of Manhattan is distempered with malarial airs in the summer, and the prince, a youth of choleric humour, hath a tendency to sweat. Lady Meghan was richly caparisoned, and the drabs and slatterns of Manhattan did sorely envy her three changes of outfit in one day. When the Duke had read his proclamation and united the nations, he and Lady Meghan did dine on fine viands at the caravansary of the Italian minstrel Robert De Niro. Thus, it is recorded in the Chronicles of Netflix.
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Met With Protestors As They Arrive At U.N. In NYC: 'Why Are They Here?'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not receive a warm welcome when they flew to New York City in mid-July. On Monday, July 18, the two were spotted heading to the United Nations, where a protestor heckled them as they arrived. "Mandela spent 27 years behind bars in SA," her sign read, referring to Nelson Mendela, the former president of South Africa. "Markle spent 18 months in castles and complained on TV during a pandemic. Why are they here?"
