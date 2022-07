Sally Leh was taking a walk recently with a friend along the Lehigh Canal at Hugh Moore Park near Easton. A member of the prominent Allentown and Lehigh Valley family who owned and operated Leh’s Department store, Leh reminisced about the past. “Looking back on it as we walked, I couldn’t help but think that it was my ancestor, Henry Leh, who got his start as a canal boy,” she recalled.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO