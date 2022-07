After years of acrimony and legal wrangling, the Haruvi family has sold off a major piece of its Manhattan apartment empire. Landlord Peter Hungerford’s PH Realty Capital paid $139 million in May for about half of the family’s portfolio, records show. The dozen properties, which combine for more than 200 units, are concentrated mostly on the Upper West Side, plus two buildings on First Avenue in Midtown East.

