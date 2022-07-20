ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No charges filed in El Rey grocery fatal shootout in Milwaukee

By WISN.com Staff
WISN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office says an El Rey security guard was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed a man who they say had just shot another security guard. The district attorney released an investigative report that says on July 9, Luis...

