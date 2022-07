There is no doubt about one thing: the next BMW XM must be huge! And we are not only talking about its dimensions. The XM will be BMW M’s first standalone vehicle since the M1 sportscar in 1978, which means it must be at least as amazing as the M1 was, if not better. The first details we have on the next XM are of course promising - an electric SUV with 750 horsepower under the hood in range-topping form will give its competition a lot to deal with.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO