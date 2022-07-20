ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes County, NC

Long ball powers Post 31 in split with Alexander

By Yadkin Ripple
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLERS CREEK — To paraphrase Wilkes Post 31 public address announcer Earl Roland, the Flashers did “some yard work” in Thursday night’s doubleheader. Of the runs scored in Wilkes’ split with Alexander Post 170 (a 3-2 loss and a 2-0 win) at West Wilkes High School, all but one of them...

ourdavie.com

Former Davie coach lands at Bunker Hill

Bradley Rudisill, who was Davie’s baseball coach from 2019-21 before resigning last fall, has landed on his feet. He picked up his third head coaching job recently at Bunker Hill, in Claremont. Rudisill, 33, has basically returned home. He graduated from Bandys in 2007, and Bunker Hill and Bandys...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
Speedway Digest

Ryan Newman and Jonathan Brown to Pilot Sadler-Stanley Racing Entries in Historic Return of Open-Wheel Modified Racing to the North Wilkesboro Speedway

Sadler/Stanley Racing Team owners, former NASCAR® driver and Fox Sports® Analyst Hermie Sadler and Virginia State Senator Bill Stanley announced today that the team will be racing their #39 Open-wheel modified car, powered by Pace-O-Matic, in the historic return to racing at the North Wilkesboro Speedway on August 2nd and 3rd. The two-car Sadler/Stanley Racing Team has been competitive in their first year running in the Southern Modified Auto Racing Teams (SMART) series, garnering two poles, three top five finishes and a victory in 6 races thus far in the 2022 SMART series with their primary #22 car and driver, Jonathan Brown.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

He drives from Florida nearly every weekend to race in Winston-Salem. After 8 years, he got his first ‘Madhouse’ win.

After nearly 10 years of driving back and forth from Florida to Winston-Salem most weekends, one would expect Jeremy Gerstner to have gotten a speeding ticket or two. “You might not believe this, but I haven’t,” said the Bowman Gray Stadium driver, 49, who earned one of the biggest wins of his career last week in the Modified Division.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My Fox 8

Pine Hall Brick is made in North Carolina

MADISON, N.C. (WGHP) — Over the past few years, we’ve seen a major housing boom. That means a lot of business for companies that make construction materials. Now one of those is getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary. Brad Jones found out how they’ve created a reputation...
MADISON, NC
tribpapers.com

Chestnut Mountain Golf Course Welcoming New Members

Mills River – A perfectly beautiful golf course tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains around Mills River, situated between Asheville and Hendersonville, near the Asheville airport and on the Buncombe/Hendersonville county line, is the Chestnut Mountain Golf Club. New management has taken over what was once the High Vista Golf Club, which stopped playing last December. Now a new chapter is beginning on the same picturesque property. Real estate development had been discussed as an option for the property, but with new investors willing to take a gamble on a beautiful spot, the decision has been made. This golf course will become a semi-private club with two categories of membership: golf members and recreational members.
MILLS RIVER, NC
railfan.com

Non-Profits Team Up to Turn Legendary Saluda Grade into Rail Trail

SALUDA, N.C. — A trio of non-profit organizations has made an offer for Norfolk Southern’s route over the Saluda Grade in North Carolina — one of the steepest and most dangerous pieces of main line railroad in North America — with the hope of turning it into a rail trail, the Greenville Journal reports.
SALUDA, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth County residents report bear in neighborhood

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — People reported seeing a bear in a Kernersville neighborhood Thursday. Tammy Bernal told WXII she took video of a bear on Stonehaven Road. The video shows a bear walking across a driveway, then in front of a home. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said it received...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Intersection improvements underway along N.C. 16 Business

DENVER – Work is underway at a pair of often-maligned intersections where Pilot Knob Road intersects N.C. 16 Business. Pilot Knob has developed into somewhat of an unintended bypass for drivers looking to avoid congestion at the intersection of N.C. 16 Business and N.C. 73. In turn, data shows the two-lane road has become quite dangerous, especially at its northern intersection with N.C. 16 Business, which features an unusual design.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

The 25 Best Neighborhoods To Buy A House In North Carolina

While there may be a slight improvement it’s still a crazy market to try to buy a home in. The prices seem to stay crazy high, with no end to this housing bubble in sight. I would love to buy my first house, but like many, I simply can’t in this market. And if you are paying these prices you want to make sure you’re buying in the right area. Luckily, Niche.com decided to do the homework to determine the best places to buy a house in North Carolina. They recently released a list of the best places to live in the state, factoring in both cities, suburbs, towns and city neighborhoods.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Night Move Band to perform at Alexander County Courthouse Park

The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will present The Night Move Band at 7 p.m. July 29 on the Rotary Performance Stage at the Alexander County Courthouse Park. “Make it a great night for the family. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy music from this incredible local band,” center Executive Director Donna Latham said. “The splash pad and playground will be open, and food trucks will be available for food and snacks. I hope our citizens will take advantage of this wonderful entertainment space to come together with food, fellowship and good music. Don’t forget your dancing shoes!”
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
ncsu.edu

Cucurbit Downy Mildew Found in Haywood County–July 18, 2022

Cucumber downy mildew (CDM) has been confirmed on cucumber plant samples from a homeowner garden in Haywood County, NC. Leaves showed symptoms typical of CDM: angular, chlorotic or yellow lesions on the upper surface of the leaves with gray to black spores on the underside of the leaf. Update (7-19-22):...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
luxury-houses.net

Discretely Sited with Coveted Mountain Views, This Grand Manor in Fairview Asks for $7,950,000

The Manor in Fairview is a modern sanctuary for those seeking the luxury, private mountain lifestyle, now available for sale. This home located at 5 Wild Wind Trl, Fairview, North Carolina; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,040 square feet of living spaces. Call Marilyn Wright – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 828.279.3980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Manor in Fairview.
FAIRVIEW, NC

