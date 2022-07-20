ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor woman pleads guilty to defrauding employer

By Journal Inquirer Staff
 3 days ago
A Windsor woman pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Hartford on Tuesday to defrauding her employer and a lender used by the company that resulted in a loss of more than $700,000.

Margaret Boisture, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud affecting a financial institution, for which she could be sentenced to serve up to 30 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, Boisture defrauded ZoneFlow Reactor Technologies, based in Bloomfield, when she functioned as the chief financial employee between 2016 and 2020. Her fraud also affected PayPal and WebBank, a third-party lender.

Between 2016 and 2020, Boisture defrauded all three entities by diverting money from ZoneFlow to herself, taking unauthorized loans that caused ZoneFlow to pay additional interest, and making misrepresentations to PayPal and WebBank to encourage more loans, which expanded the pool of money Boisture could take.

In total, Boisture caused ZoneFlow to lose about $630,000, with losses of about $78,000 to PayPal and WebBank.

Boisture is free on $500,000 bond awaiting sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

