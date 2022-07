Yadkin Christian Ministries receives donation from Food Lion

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents are reacting after Guilford County Schools announced that they are putting touchless body scanners in all high schools in the district. The school district said it’ll cost them $800,000 a year for these scanners. For the first two years, they will use federal money to cover the cost, but after that, they will have to figure out how to afford them.

