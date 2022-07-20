ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning skating coach Barb Underhill helps players stride by stride

By Mari Faiello
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019ZTk_0gmGGTPy00
Barb Underhill, right, instructs players during the Lightning's prospect development camp last week at TGH Ice Plex in Brandon. Underhill has worked with the Lightning for 12 years. [ EDUARDO A. ENCINA | Times ]

BRANDON — Barb Underhill still chuckles when she thinks about her path to the NHL.

The former Canadian Olympic figure skater made her name on the ice by winning a world championship with pairs partner Paul Martini in 1984. When her husband, Rick Gaetz, bought the Ontario Hockey League’s Guelph Storm in 2006, Underhill found a reason to return to the rink after a decade away from it.

“I jumped on the ice, and it was like all of these light bulbs were going off,” Underhill said. “ ... It was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is where I need to be. This is home.’”

For more than a decade, Underhill has continued to build on her impressive skating pedigree — which also includes a bronze-medal finish at the 1983 world championships — by helping hockey players improve their on-ice mechanics.

She has assisted the Lightning for the past 12 years, working alongside fellow skating coach Tracy Tutton to help players such as Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli become the skaters they are today.

“Because I skate and because I’ve skated my whole life, I watch them skate and I can almost feel what they’re feeling,” said Underhill, 59. “I can almost feel if a player is all hunched over while skating down the ice and it looks really, really hard. I know that that feels like they have a refrigerator on their back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpLF9_0gmGGTPy00
Barb Underhill played a huge role in helping Lightning center Brayden Point develop into one of the fastest skaters in the NHL. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Underhill played a huge role in helping Point develop into one of the fastest skaters in the NHL. They worked on his form and explosiveness over the course of the 2015-16 season, when Point played for the Western Hockey League’s Moose Jaw Warriors. Today, Underhill has about 250 videos, mostly game footage, of Point in a library of about 16,000.

This past week, Underhill spent four days at the Lightning’s development camp at TGH Ice Plex in Brandon, helping the next wave of NHL hopefuls.

She spent hours instructing players in small groups. She looks at their mechanics and uses a smart tablet to record them skating. With the tablet, she can show a player something instantly. As visual learners, they appreciate the immediate feedback and opportunity to adjust in the moment.

“They all want to see themselves and what they look like (that) so when I explain it, it just makes sense,” Underhill said.

When Underhill starts working with a player, she knows she has a small window to gain their trust. Even with her resume, it isn’t necessarily automatic, which is why she spends a lot of time in her first session with a player trying to get them to feel or see something different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0gmGGTPy00

As she watches video of the players skating, Underhill looks for the sweet spot on the blade. Together, they work through the blocks or weaknesses that are preventing the player from finding their stride.

“Sometimes it’s easy, sometimes it’s really hard and there’s a big long process, but sometimes in one session I can get them there, I can get them to that place,” Underhill said. “And there’s a moment that I know.”

The one-on-one work is critical to a player’s development, which is why Underhill and Tutton travel all over North America to work with players at all levels (NHL, AHL and junior).

This past season, Underhill flew to Spokane and Winnipeg to work with Jack Finley, the Lightning’s top pick (second round, 57th overall) in the 2020 draft. The 19-year-old forward split time in the Western Hockey League with the Chiefs and Ice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkvGE_0gmGGTPy00
Barb Underhill flew to Spokane and Winnipeg this past season to work with Jack Finley, the Lightning’s top pick (57th overall) in the 2020 draft. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

They worked on his speed and strength, facets of the game Finley wasn’t fully accessing with his old skating form, especially coming off a shoulder injury that kept him out for much of the 2019-20 season.

“I got in a lot of really good work with her, and she’s helped me out so much,” Finley said.

The skating improvements helped Finley’s playmaking, too. He finished the year with 50 points in 60 games and now is likely to make his pro debut next season at AHL Syracuse.

Fellow forward prospect Gage Goncalves, taken five picks after Finley in 2020, also credits Underhill with his on-ice improvement. Goncalves, who is coming off his first full season at Syracuse, worked with both Underhill and Tutton this season to hone his stride and speed..

“Barb and Tracy have done an unbelievable job with everything,” Goncalves, 21, said. “Coming in early (on practice days), staying later on game days and stuff like that, breaking down so much video for us. They’ve been a big stepping stone in my development so far.”

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

• • •

Comments / 0

 

