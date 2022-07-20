Driver jumps out of moving car after being shot overnight on route 295

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A driver was shot overnight Wednesday while traveling along route 295 in Anne Arundel County.

After being wounded the 21-year-old victim took cover by exiting his vehicle, as it was still in motion near West Nursery Road.

The driverless Acura TLX then ended up crossing the road and crashing into a guardrail on another ramp of southbound 295.

Maryland State Police say the suspect fired from a fleeing gray Nissan Armada around 2:45am.

The wounded victim was able to walk to a nearby convenience store to get help.

He was later taken to Shock Trauma.

At this point, detectives are unsure of what led up to the shooting.

The exit ramp at Route 295 South and West Nursery Road was closed for nearly six hours following the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call investigators at 410-761-5130.