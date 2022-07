Nothing makes me sadder lately than the cuts to the Ellsworth Public Library and the impact this has on the staff and the community. I rely on the library to keep me connected to the greater world, and a number of lower income people and seniors and families rely on the resources it provides for everything from child enrichment and development to the ability to photocopy your resume if you’re applying for jobs to a place to get on the internet.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO