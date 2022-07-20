ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenda DeAnn Nantz

Cover picture for the articleBrenda DeAnn Nantz, 54, passed away on July 13, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. She was born August 28, 1967 to Lawrence Jacquay and Julia Moberly in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She worked at Duke Energy for over 19 years in customer relations. She loved...

