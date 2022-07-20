Brenda DeAnn Nantz

Madalyn Torres, 28, of Savannah, Georgia passed away on July 12, 2022. She was born February 4, 1994, the daughter of Saul and Minerva Torres. Madalyn was a native of Providence, Rhode Island, before moving to Ocala, Florida in 2002. Following her graduation at Vanguard High School in 2012, Madalyn joined the United States Army where she served proudly for four years as an Army Medic, caring for her fellow soldiers. After her time in the Army, Madalyn moved to Savannah, Georgia where she had been for her last three years. During this time, she continued her work helping fellow veterans, working with such organizations as 9 Line and Blue Force Gear.

