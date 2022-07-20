ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Heat and humidity bomb hits Richmond

By Jake Burns
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. -- Forecast temperatures over the next few days are in the high 90s with the heat index over 100 degrees. With a pending heat and humidity bomb heading toward Central Virginia, Richmond-area responders want to remind you of safe steps to keep in mind.

It doesn’t take long for someone to experience heat-related illness when the conditions play out like they are expected to Wednesday and through the weekend.

Chad Greedan, the Director of Field Operations for Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA), said it’s important to know the signs of heat illness.

“First sign is heat cramps, cramping in the muscles, joints, abdomen. Progressing to heat exhaustion. People begin to sweat profusely, they get cold skin, they get pale, they get dizzy, they get nauseous, a feeling of weakness,” Greedan said. “Then heat stroke, they get super red, super hot skin, and they stop sweating.”

RAA anticipates the number of heat-related emergency calls will increase in the coming days.

Greedan said they also have to keep a close eye on their crews, who do strenuous work outdoors and typically wait for calls inside the ambulances.

There are some key points to keep in mind in the next couple of days, Greedan said:

  • Stay indoors as much as possible
  • Take frequent breaks, preferably 30 minutes on 30 minutes off, if you must work outdoors
  • Hydrate with water or sports drinks and avoid sugary beverages or booze
  • Regularly check in with elderly family members or neighbors
  • Keep a close eye on young children

“Both ends of the spectrum, the extremely young and the elderly are both susceptible to heat, especially in these conditions with temperatures in the high 90’s, heat index above 100,” Greedan said. “You definitely want to check on your elderly neighbors and family members and make sure they are doing well. Make sure they’re staying inside, out of the sun.”

If you plan to travel in a car with children or pets in the coming days, Greedan is urging everyone to remember to check their backseat.

“If you’re traveling if you have small children, just check the backseat. We definitely don’t want to leave any children in cars in these temperatures. Just a short amount of time can have catastrophic [effects]. Same thing with our pets,” he said.

At Lombardy Park Tuesday afternoon, Chelsea Smith’s son Flynn was the “king of the sandbox.” They were surprised to see the normally empty park completely empty, despite the growing heat and humidity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QrJq_0gmGFzVJ00

“That’s exactly what we thought when we drove by, we thought it’s dead, there’s nobody here, so we’ll go ahead and stop for a minute. We brought lots of water,” Smith said. “We’ll try to enjoy it a little bit, but the sun came out right as we’re pulling up. So we’ll hang out for a little bit put probably get inside soon.”

Like many parents of little ones, Smith said any outdoor play plan over the next few days will include a key ingredient.

“If we do get out, we’re doing something water probably. Maybe go out and enjoy the river a little bit,” she said. “As soon as you get out, you’re feeling it.”

Many cities and counties in Central Virginia have cooling stations available for those who need a place to get relief. Petersburg opened one at the Petersburg Transit Center on Washington Street.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVR CBS 6

This is why certain parts of Richmond are hotter than others

RICHMOND, Va. -- As a heat wave smothers Richmond, some parts of the city are feeling the impacts of it more than others. The reason for that is known as the urban heat island effect where cities are hotter than rural areas and parts of the city are warmer than others. This is due to fewer trees and more non-permeable infrastructure.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Say Cheese! Here are the 12 best places to take photos in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - From urban skylines to vibrant sunsets over the James River, Central Virginia has so much beauty all around. These must-see spots around Richmond are stunning in person, but also make incredible backdrops for photos. Whether you’re a professional photographer looking to expand your portfolio, a high...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petersburg, VA
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stroke#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Cramps#Heat Illness#Heat Index#Field Operations#Raa
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia man hauls in 66-pound state record-shattering catfish from the Pamunkey River

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa County man has taken the throne, claiming the state record for the largest blue catfish caught in Virginia. Jason Emmel now holds a new state record, after arrowing a 66-pound, five-ounce monster-sized catfish from the Pamunkey River. The fish measured 3’6″ and had a girth of a whopping 35 inches. The average size of blue catfish is 25 to 40 inches and around 20 to 40 pounds. It is the largest North American species of catfish.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: July 21-27

Bringing the Baltimore pit beef sandwich to Richmond along with a splash of ’70s flair and a dedicated music space, Get Tight Lounge recently debuted in the Fan. Helmed by owners with resumes that include Fuzzy Cactus and En Su Boca, the disco ball-adorned venture is keeping it fresh and funky with everything from mezcal-spiked vegan coffee milkshakes to a happy hour that kicks off at 4:20 p.m. daily. Bonus: The kitchen is open past 1 a.m. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WRIC - ABC 8News

Backup clear after crash on I-95 in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 North near the Diamond is causing significant backups and delays in Richmond between the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit and the Interstate 64 interchange. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 78.5, just after...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy