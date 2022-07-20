Lodi’s Micke Grove Zoo Closing Aviary Exhibit Over Bird Flu Concerns

LODI (CBS13) — The Micke Grove Zoo near Lodi is closing an exhibit over concerns about bird flu.

People will no longer be able to walk through the aviary section, the zoo announced on Monday . But, visitors can still view the birds from outside the exhibit.

Three cases of the avian flu were detected in wild birds in Colusa and Glenn counties earlier this month.

Across the US, zoos have been taking steps to protect their birds from the avian flu. Many zoos have been resorting to moving birds indoors and off-exhibit. Other zoos have been adding roofs and reinforcing mesh surrounding enclosures to keep wild birds out.

Avian flu has already had a big effect on the poultry industry as well.

By April 2022, farmers have reported that they had to kill nearly 23 million chickens and turkeys to try and limit the spread of the virus.

No human cases of the virus have been detected in the US at this point.