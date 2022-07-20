ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islandton, SC

Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murders of his wife and son

By Dakin Andone, CNN
 3 days ago

Alex Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to the 2021 murders of his wife and son -- the latest charges the disgraced South Carolina attorney faces. Wednesday's hearing comes nearly a week after...

