Worcester Police Seek to Identify Porch Pirate

On Tuesday evening, Massachusetts State Police were forced to shutdown I-495 on the Andover Lawrence line due to a person who had barricaded themselves inside of a vehicle with a gun to their head while wearing body armor. The incident turned into a standoff on the interstate, resulting in highway and surrounding area to be shut down for over two hours, reopening around 10pm. Drivers were warned to stay clear of the incident, and were rerouted northbound to I-93. You can listen to the full audio below:

LAWRENCE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO