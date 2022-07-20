ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reveals Devastating Update About His Family Dog

By Allison Schonter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike 'The Situation' Sorrentino is mourning the loss of his beloved family dog Moses. The Jersey Shore star, 40, revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Monday that Moses recently died. Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, learned during an episode of MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation that the beloved canine...

