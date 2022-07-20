ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Rose, WI

Wild Rose United Methodist Church to host Vacation Bible School

 3 days ago

All denominations are welcome to join the Vacation Bible School at the Wild Rose United Methodist Church on July...

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE
visitoshkosh.com

Hot Dog Trail in Oshkosh

In honor of National Hot Dog Day, we set out to find a few local eateries that offer hot dogs! From the unique toppings, to the condiment offerings - we were not disappointed. Join us on our Oshkosh hot dog trail, and let us know your favorite hot dog spot in town!
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin prepares for Mega Millions drawing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re feeling lucky, you better buy a mega millions ticket!. Because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, the Mega Millions prize has increased to $660 million. While the odds of winning all the money is a staggering 1 to 302.5 million, there’s always a chance.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Wild Rose, WI
marquettecountytribune.com

Montello Schools welcome a familiar face in role of its new District Administrator

The Montello School District welcomed a new but familiar District Administrator at the start of July, with the District Director of Teaching and Learning Elizabeth Tierney Calnin stepping up to take the role. The Marquette County Tribune sat down with her last week to discuss the new position and the plans she has moving forward.
MONTELLO, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Landmark bowling alley to come down for new development

MARSHFIELD – Rose Bowl Lanes would be demolished to make room for a multi-business development, under a conditional use request granted by the city’s Plan Commission. The Commission on July 19 voted unanimously in favor of a commercial group development for the property, located at 1600 N. Central Ave. The conditional use was granted to Shannon Eldridge of Janesville-based Halifax Development.
MARSHFIELD, WI
#United Methodist Church#United Church#The Vacation Bible School#Mt Morris
kshb.com

Authorities release video of Wisconsin boat hit-and-run

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office released a video Thursday of the Oshkosh, Wisconsin, hit-and-run that involved two boats on the Fox River. "This has been a lengthy and ongoing process, and we believe that we have successfully identified all 43 occupants of the paddleboat that were listed on the manifest, as well as the seven occupants of the powerboat," the sheriff's office said Thursday.
OSHKOSH, WI
wtmj.com

Grace Stanke wins Miss Wisconsin 2022

The new Miss Wisconsin is unlike any Miss Wisconsin from the past. Grace Stanke from Wausau is a nuclear engineer, concert level classical violinist, and competitive water skier. Stanke told me it leaves very little time for sleep. “I like to stay busy. Really busy,” Stanke told me. “Miss Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Port Edwards Dam engineers are assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of human remains found near the dam Tuesday. “Each day they’ve been lowering the water levels, so we get to search a little bit more of the area where we found remains, so that’s been really helpful,” said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Human remains discovered in Wisconsin River

Police are working to identify skeletal remains discovered Tuesday in the Wisconsin River near Port Edwards. Maintenance workers made the discovery after lowering water levels to check the river’s flowage, officials said. A jaw bone, leg and some articles of clothing were found. Officials are now performing a search...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
WausauPilot

Tribe leaders welcome removing derogatory Wisconsin place names

The five-letter word, “sq–w”, is considered so offensive to Native American women that many do not even want to utter the term. Now, dozens of Wisconsin locations that use the word are being renamed, a move tribal leaders are welcoming. At least 28 places are undergoing a...
wearegreenbay.com

Grandparent drowns trying to get swimming tube in Waupaca County

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Milwaukee drowned at a pond in Waupaca County after he reportedly tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren. The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about a drowning incident that happened at the swimming area at Lions Point Park. On July 19 around 3 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received about a man drowning in the Marion Mill Pond.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to Smokey Hollow Campground after a 15-year-old from Chicago went underwater, and ended up dying. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and not come back up. The incident happened in the swimming pond.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
wausharaargus.com

One injured in two vehicle accident on State Rd. 21 and 22nd Ave. in the Town of Marion

On July 16th at 7:01 p.m. the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of State Rd. 21 and 22nd Ave. in the Town of Marion east of Wautoma. According to the report filed by Sgt. Scott Eagan, Joseph Marvin, 53, Redgranite, failed to stop at a stop sign on 22nd Ave. striking a vehicle driven by David Bartel, 84, Wautoma, sending both vehicles into skids and rolls coming to rest in the ditch. Bartel was injured and transported by Waushara County Emergency Services to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. A median sign and State Road/Town sign were damaged in the crash. Marvin was cited and the accident remains under investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Stolen Mustang purchased at Iola Car Show recovered

(WLUK) -- A vehicle purchased at the Iola Car Show has been recovered. Waupaca County officials say the stolen black 1968 Ford Mustang was discovered in Green Bay when a business owner saw the vehicle near his property. Green Bay police were able to verify the car's VIN number. Earlier...
IOLA, WI
947jackfm.com

Two Wanted in Connection With Stealing a Car in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people wanted in connection with stealing a car and other outstanding warrants, according to WAOW TV. Investigators say 27-year-old Eric Slocum and 40-year-old Crystal Taylor ripped off a 2018 Honda from the parking lot...
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI

