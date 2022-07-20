ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Laborers back Sherrill in NJ-11

By Joey Fox
New Jersey Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Laborers, New Jersey’s 20,000-member affiliate of the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA), endorsed Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair) this morning for re-election in the 11th congressional district. “Mikie went down to Washington to cut through...

newjerseyglobe.com

Comments / 0

 

