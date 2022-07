ST. JOHNS, Fla. – A person was killed Thursday morning in an industrial accident at a construction site in the Silverleaf community of St. Johns County, authorities said. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office did not disclose the age or gender of the person, or how they died, but the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the worker was an employee of Jacksonville-based J.B. Coxwell Contracting, the construction company working at the Silverleaf site.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO