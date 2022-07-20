ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Record heat affecting food, causing concern for fall yields

By Joshua Eferighe, Nexstar Media Wire, Kelsey Kernstine, Markie Martin
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28E8p5_0gmGAh2W00

WACO ( NewsNation ) — Record-breaking heat is bearing down on America’s farmland.

NewsNation went to scorching hot Texas to take a look at the heat’s impact on farms and produce.

Currently in the middle of one of the hottest U.S. summers on record, the southwest region of the country has seen little to no rain — a combination of unfortunate events that has left behind scorched earth and struggling crops.

From Texas watermelons and Arkansas blueberries to grapes in California wine country, all sorts of crops have been feeling the stress. Even Tennessee corn is measuring about 18 inches shorter than usual this season.

“Because of the inadequate moisture we’ve had, it’s causing the plant to prematurely die because it’s not uptaking the nutrients that it needs to be able to survive and continue to grow,” Dr. Juan Anciso, a Texas A&M University vegetable specialist, said during Tuesday’s edition of NewsNation’s “Rush Hour.”

At a hydroponic farm in Waco, Texas , for example, the electronic watering and shade systems aren’t enough to keep greens at consistent temperatures. This causes their butter lettuce to grow vertically instead of horizontally, resulting in a bitter taste instead of a sweet one.

E-bike stolen in NE Portland an hour after purchase

“This prolonged drought in the southwestern United States is a very serious matter,” Anciso said. He also said current conditions are bad but experts are even more concerned about fall crops, as they could threaten food supply.

“We’re very concerned going into this fall that we won’t have enough water in the sense of growing the normal amount of acreage we normally do, especially for vegetables,” he continued.

“We often here in central Texas go through many dry periods,” said Sean Kelly, a meteorologist at KXAN news. ”So this is kind of typical, but for this to coincide with this extreme heat … that’s when it becomes unprecedented.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , almost 45% of the United States is in drought. That includes more than half of the 48 continental states.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

Salmonella cases reported in nearly a dozen states linked to small turtles, CDC says

KANSAS (KSNW) – A nationwide salmonella outbreak has been linked to small turtles that can be purchased online, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC announced this week that salmonella cases in 11 states — Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington — have been linked to the turtles.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOIN 6 News

These 19 Oregon counties should mask up indoors amid COVID surge, CDC says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new community risk level map for Oregon shows residents in 19 counties should consider wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 cases surge in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its new community risk levels on Thursday evening, putting 19 counties in the high-risk level, 16 other Oregon counties at medium risk and one county in the state at low risk. The latest risk level assessment comes days after Oregon Health Authority officials warned state residents of a spike in COVID-19 cases as BA.5 becomes the predominant virus strain in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Portland, OR
Industry
State
Tennessee State
Local
Oregon Business
State
Texas State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Industry
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortage#Central Texas#Texas A M University#Newsnation
KOIN 6 News

New wolves take residency in Central Oregon, 5 pups

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new group of wolves are taking residency in Klamath and Deschutes counties. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, biologists picked up a trail camera that had pictures of an adult wolf with five pups in the Upper Deschutes wildlife management unit on July 4. This confirmed that a new group of wolves had become residents in the area.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Newsom signs gun law inspired by Texas abortion ban

(The Hill) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill into law on Friday to allow private citizens to sue those who make, sell, transport or distribute certain illegal firearms, modeled after Texas’s recent anti-abortion law. A release from Newsom’s office states that the law will award...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Industry
KOIN 6 News

Oregon DHS: Two missing babies may be at risk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help finding two babies who went missing on July 7 and who could be at risk. The state says 13-month-old Nova Millsap and 7-week-old Artimay Millsap went missing with their parents, Charles Millsap and Kayla Spills, in Bend.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy