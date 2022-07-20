ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohr Explores: Camas Days returns with its bathtub races

By Kohr Harlan
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Camas and Washougal communities are gearing up for the return of Camas Days, a two-day downtown party filled with live music, food, drinks and a grand parade.

This is the first Camas Days in two years after the pandemic put the event on pause.

On Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23, the downtown businesses are open but the streets are closed to allow people to walk around.

Organizers say there will be about 115 vendors coming out to the event.

There will be a food cart, beer garden and bathtub races. A full list of events is available on the Downtown Camas website .

Live music will start at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

