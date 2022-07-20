ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Police Investigate Two York Shootings

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK – Two shooting incidents in York are under investigation. Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the 500 block of E. Boundary Avenue and...

wdac.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

1 Arrested, 2 Wanted For Drive-By Shooting Death Of Dog In Central PA (UPDATE)

A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman are still wanted in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting of a dog after one man was arrested, authorities say. Dajohn Na'Rayn Sanders, 22, of Chambersburg, was arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting at that happened on July 12 in the 350 block of Lincoln Way West on Friday, July 22, police said in an update release.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

York man convicted of first degree murder in connection with June 2021 shooting

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Tyrell Jerome Dotson, 34, was convicted of first-degree murder, a person not to possess a firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and recklessly endangering another person on July 22, 2022. Dotson’s conviction is connected to the shooting death of 33-year-old Willmar Santos-Batista...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

State Police searching for fleeing York motorcyclist

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in York are searching for a motorcyclist who has twice fled police. On May 10 around 12 p.m. the pictured suspect fled a Trooper in Wrightsville and on May 28 the same suspect fled a Trooper on I-83S near mile marker 24.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

York Police investigating Brewers Outlet robbery

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York Police are asking for the community’s help finding a robbery suspect. York Police say on July 15 a suspect demanded an undisclosed amount of cash at the Brewers Outlet on the 400 block of E. Philadelphia Street. The suspect fled the store and their whereabouts are unknown at this time.
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
York, PA
York, PA
Crime & Safety
abc27.com

Police investigating Lancaster car dealership theft

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata Police are investigating a recent business burglary at a car dealership. The burglary happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 16, at a dealership on the 400 block of North Reading Road in Ephrata Township. Police say the suspect(s) forced entry into...
EPHRATA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Harrisburg Hit-Run Rollover Crash ID'd

The passenger who died in a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash involving a rollover on Thursday, July 21, has been identified. Tyrone Thompson, 68, of Harrisburg, died at the scene of the crash in the area of North 17th and Regna streets around 2:30 a.m., according to his family. When police arrived...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Violent Crime
wdac.com

Robbery/Assault At Lancaster County Turkey Hill

EPHRATA – Lancaster County authorities are investigating the report of a robbery and assault at the Turkey Hill on Rothsville Road in Ephrata Township. Police received a call from the Turkey Hill clerk at approximately 4:25 a.m. on Thursday, July 21 reporting that a man entered the store wearing a mask, confronted the clerk, demanded money, assaulted the clerk, and fled the store. The suspect was described as an unknown race male approximately 20-years-old, 5’10”-6′ tall, wearing a face covering, dark glasses, and dark clothing. The male suspect was last seen fleeing onto James Avenue. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Ephrata Police Detective Bartholomew at 717-738-9200, ext. 240.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police attempting to identify Dauphin County theft suspects

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Hummelstown Borough Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two theft suspects. Police say on July 18 between 8:45 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., cash and a debit card were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at the Hummels Nature Trail. At...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

2 shooting incidents in York City leave 2 injured: police

Officers on the scene discovered a 45-year-old victim had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive, according to police. Another male victim, 52, was grazed by a bullet during the shooting. He was treated for this injury and released. While officers were investigating...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man punches police officer in face during arrest

MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Lancaster city has been arrested after he fought with police officers on Sunday, July 17. According to the Manor Township Police Department, at 2:14 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Colonial Manor Drive for a burglary in progress. When police arrived they located 35-year-old James King of Lancaster.
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs man killed in Harrisburg crash

A 67-year-old man was killed in an overnight hit-and-run crash Thursday at a Harrisburg intersection, authorities said. The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office said Tyrone Thompson, of Harrisburg, was the passenger pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 a.m. Thursday crash at 17th and Regina streets. His autopsy is scheduled for July 26.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Interstate 81 crash in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg man died after a crash on Interstate 81 South on Friday, July 22. According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), a 37-year-old man died after a crash occurred near mile marker 77 at around 11:39 p.m. Get...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
CBS Sacramento

22-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman Identified As Person Found Dead Inside Modesto Hotel Room

MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers are continuing to investigate a suspicious death at Modesto hotel from earlier this week. Modesto police said officers responded to the Best Western hotel along W. Orangeburg Avenue on Wednesday after staff reported finding a woman dead in one of the rooms. Detectives responded to the process the scene and were seeking any possible witnesses. On Thursday, Modesto police announced that they had identified the woman found dead as 22-year-old Harrisburg, Penn. resident Diasia Sease. Still, no information on how Sease died has been released, but the detectives have said they are still looking to identify a suspect.
MODESTO, CA
abc27 News

York City Police investigate Tuesday night shootings

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police continue to investigate two Tuesday night shootings. On July 19, officers first arrived to the scene in the 500 block of E. Boundary Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old man with injuries from the shooting. The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to […]
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon woman attempts to bite police officer during arrest

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Lebanon has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and disorderly conduct after an incident occurred on Thursday, July 14. According to a media release, the incident occurred at 2:23 p.m. on the 600th block of North 10th Street in the city of Lebanon. Police say 57-year-old Pamela Hankins hit a man and proceeded to bite his finger. Haskins then hit another man one time with a closed fist. Both of the men were construction workers.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

2 men injured Tuesday in central Pa. shooting

A 45-year-old and 52-year-old man were injured in a Tuesday evening shooting in York, city police said. Shots were fired around 8:08 p.m. on the 500 block of East Boundary Avenue, according to police. Both men are expected to survive, police said. The 45-year-old is receiving treatment at a local...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating shots fired in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County 911 dispatchers confirmed that there were gunshots fired near 17th and Derry Streets in Harrisburg at approximately 10 p.m. on July 20. It is unclear at this time if there are any victims, injuries, or suspects. This is a developing story. Stay up...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Suspect wanted in Elizabethtown Turkey Hill theft

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) –The Northwest Regional Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed Turkey Hill out of over $300 dollars in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. According to police, on Sunday, July 10 at around 2:30 a.m., the suspect entered the Turkey Hill on North Hanover Street, proceeded behind...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy