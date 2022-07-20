Lowell Observatory part of Flagstaff's lunar legacy

Local author Peggy Hicks truly enjoys her work. While reading from her latest book, “Bootleggers, Bottles & Badges: The More Sinister Side of the So-called “Model Town” of Clarkdale Arizona,” Hicks brought her stories to life using a trunk-full of props: Authentic antique bottles, newspaper clippings, a pistol, and an old spittoon, which she literally kicked off the stage, intentionally during her performance at Stardust Books on Saturday, July 16.
The Coconino National Forest is evaluating a proposal that would remove more than 1,600 dead and dying trees located along Highway 89 in the recent Pipeline and Tunnel fire burn areas. The proposal would grant the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) the use of heavy equipment to cut and remove...
The fun, new sake and sushi-focused establishment emphasizes flavor-forward nigiri and sashimi and has an expansive menu and depth of sake and Japanese whiskies. Flagstaff is becoming a popular foodie destination. Updated: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:45 AM MST. |. “We are a place that has the dining you have...
WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Clear Sky Resorts just opened a new glamping spot in Arizona, just north of Williams and about 20 minutes south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. And you have to see it to believe it. Guests stay in one of 45 domes,...
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Oftentimes, when people set out to achieve their dreams, it requires a leap of faith. For Matthew Gorman, his dreams consisted of the following: food. Gorman, the owner of Matty G’s, has always been a foodie and worked in the restaurant industry as a secondary job until finally taking that first leap of faith when he opened his first restaurant in California in 2008. With running the restaurant as his main job, Gorman went through his fair share of trials and tribulations. When things didn’t work out with his first endeavor, Gorman decided to take another leap of faith by opening Matty G’s in 2016.
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for today, Friday, July 22nd provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Today, Friday, July 22nd should be a relatively quiet monsoon day. Mainly a Mogollon Rim/White Mountains event today with storms few and far between elsewhere. The monsoon ramp-up begins on Saturday and will arrive in earnest on Sunday when good storm chances are expected across all of northern Arizona.
Cottonwood’s Thunder Valley Rally is coming September 16-17, 2022 and applications are open for interested vendors!. Thunder Valley Rally is open to accepting applications from both food and retail vendors for the two-day event of live music and activities highlighting the Thunder Valley Rally Dice Run for Charity. Interested...
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a declaration of emergency for Coconino National Forest on Wednesday after monsoon storms left flooding in parts of the region. Through the declaration, more states resources were made available for response and recovery efforts, adding onto the deployment of the Arizona National Guard last Saturday.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A pond in Flagstaff no longer has any fish alive, and the mayor is blaming a combination of wildfires and Mother Nature. According to Mayor Paul Deasy, all the fish in Francis Short Pond have died. He said in a tweet it’s because of the ash that came from a wildfire burn scar during last week’s monsoon storms. The pond allows for community fishing, and the Arizona Game and Fish Department often holds clinics there. Deasy said the city will evaluate restocking the pond with fish after the monsoon ends, which is Sept. 30.
The Arizona Department of Health Services is urging residents of 10 Arizona counties to wear masks indoors as COVID-19 cases surge again. More than two-thirds of Arizona’s counties reported high levels, including Coconino, Gila, Mohave, Navajo and Yavapai counties. This means masks are recommended in public indoor areas. No...
Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — It's a decades-old mystery that still haunts Arizona's high country. On June 12, 1987, Cathy Sposito went out with her friends for dinner. The New York native was in Yavapai County for school, studying at Prescott College. She told her friends she planned to go hiking in the morning but they didn't realize they'd never see her again.
PHOENIX – Drivers on a segment of Interstate 40 in northern Arizona should expect delays for several weeks as crews complete a pavement project, transportation officials said. Alternating lane restrictions on I-40 between I-17 and Walnut Canyon Road in Flagstaff will start Thursday and last through mid-August, according to...
Coconino County Parks & Recreation is pleased to announce the upcoming renaming of the Sawmill Multicultural Art and Nature County Park in honor of a former member of the Board of Supervisors, Elizabeth “Liz” Archuleta. Coconino County Parks & Recreation is pleased to announce the upcoming renaming of...
Some Jerome locals fed up with visitors taking their permitted parking spots. The town has created permitted parking for residents, but some visitors aren’t following the rules. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Maceo Carter says on his flight from Phoenix to Denver, United Airlines employees broke his wheelchair to...
ASH FORK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a gunfight that left two people hurt early Thursday morning in Ash Fork. YCSO officials said they got a call about a shooting in Ash Fork just off Cooks Trail around midnight. The caller reported two people had been shot and that “the guy with the gun” said he wasn’t going to put it down when law enforcement arrives. As a precaution, 15 officers were called to respond along with the county’s SWAT team.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A man was allegedly drunk when police say he wreaked havoc across a Prescott Valley neighborhood Monday night. Brandon Little, 34, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed into three cars and four properties before slamming into a home on Castle Canyon Mesa, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
CAMP VERDE, AZ (TV3/CBS 5) — A man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on State Route 260 in Camp Verde. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. Monday on SR 260 near I-17 when a Harley-Davidson driven by Kyle Roberson, 29, of Camp Verde hit a Ford pickup.
