ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens County, MN

Stevens County Commissioners approve Morris Daycare Center

By bill
kmrskkok.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStevens County Administrator Becky Young discusses Tuesday’s County...

kmrskkok.com

Comments / 0

Related
willmarradio.com

City requires Peppin to change name of country music event

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council is requiring businessman Steve Peppin to change the name of a country music concert he plans to bring to the city September 10th. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the problem is the proposed name, Pep Fest, could be interpretted as an endorsement of Peppin who is running for mayor in the August 9th primary. Valiant says the council had no problem with the other arrangements Peppin has made for the event, to be held at Robbins Island Park...
WILLMAR, MN
CBS Minnesota

City of Morris disbanding police department

MORRIS, Minn. — Local leaders in one western Minnesota city have voted to disband the police department, which has dwindled to just two officers, including the chief.The City of Morris, like other communities across the country, is dealing with changing attitudes about policing and challenges in recruiting and retaining officers.Morris, with a population of about 5,200 residents, has budgeted for eight full-time officers and an administrative specialist.The Morris City Council plans to sign a contract for law enforcement services with the Stevens County Sheriff's Office and shut down a police department that has been around for more than 140 years."It's...
MORRIS, MN
kmrskkok.com

Courthouse Closure

The Big Stone County Courthouse will remain closed to the public on Friday, July 22, 2022. Staff who regularly work in the Courthouse will be available by contacting them at their regular telephone number. If you do not know their regular telephone number, you may call 320-487-1200 and choose from the menu.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
gowatertown.net

Western Minnesota city disbanding its police department after more than 140 years

MORRIS, Minn. (AP) — Local leaders in one western Minnesota city have voted to disband the police department, which has dwindled to just two officers, including the chief. The city of Morris, like other communities across the country, is dealing with changing attitudes about policing and challenges in recruiting and retaining officers.
MORRIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stevens County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Stevens County, MN
City
Morris, MN
Morris, MN
Government
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Supreme Court denies state’s appeal in cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to hear the state’s appeal regarding the competency of murder suspect Algene Vossen. Earlier this year, a lower court ruled that 80-year-old Algene Vossen is not physically or mentally fit to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota woman back in 1974.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kmrskkok.com

Donnelly Community Block Party Tuesday 5-7pm

Come on over to the 11th annual Donnelly Community Block Party Fundraiser this Tuesday, July, 26th from 5-7pm. Bring a neighbor and enjoy the evening with great food, fellowship, fun and games. Food includes Brats, Potatoe Salad, Chips, Hot Dogs, Baked Beans, Ice Cream and Juice. FREEWILL OFFERING TO BENEFIT...
DONNELLY, MN
myklgr.com

SW MN residents of three towns injured in collision straddling two counties

Three southwestern Minnesota residents from different towns were injured when their cars collided on the border of two counties Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on July 20, Tabitha Lopez Trevino, age 50, of Kandiyohi was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe southbound along Kandi-Chippewa Line Road. At about 6:50 a.m., Trevino collided in the intersection with Highway 40 with a westbound Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by Jesus Carlos Gonzalez, age 27, of Willmar.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Administrator#Morris Daycare Center
WJON

Two Hurt in Western Stearns County Crash

NORTH FORK TOWNSHIP -- Two people were hurt in a western Stearns County crash Monday. It happened at around 11:20 a.m. on County Road 18 north of Brooten. The sheriff's office says a car driven by 17-year-old Harley Roering was going north when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound van. The car then left the roadway and rolled.
CBS Minnesota

Millerville: Minnesota's most buttery town

MILLERVILLE, Minn. -- Minnesota farm towns seem to have similar characteristics: a quaint main street, a tractor dealer, a baseball field. And in the case of Millerville -- a whole, lotta butter. The town's 120-year-old co-op creamery, which also includes a hardware store, groceries and a mechanic all in the...
MILLERVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Three hurt in crash west of Willmar

(Pennock MN-) Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Pennock Wednesday morning. The state patrol says it happened at 6:50 a.m. on Highway 40 at the Kandi-Chippewa County Line Road. An SUV traveling southbound on County Line Road hit a Jeep that was traveling westbound on Highway 40. The driver of the Jeep, 27-year-old Jesus Gonzalez of Willmar, along with the driver of the SUV, 50 year-old Tabitha Trevino of Kandiyohi and passenger 31-year-old Charles Melton of New Ulm were all taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Woman hurt in fall from horse at Sibley State Park

(New London MN-) A helicopter landed at Sibley State Park yesterday morning but did not have to airlift a woman who was hurt in an apparent fall from a horse. The victim was transported by ambulance to CentraCare-Rice Hospital in Willmar. The incident was reported around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on the horse trail near the horse camp at the park near New London. No further information is available.
NEW LONDON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
voiceofalexandria.com

Storms possible Saturday, greatest risk across eastern Minnesota

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that Saturday is looking to have a good shot at seeing some strong to severe storms. They say that this is especially a concern in eastern Minnesota to western Wisconsin by the early afternoon to early evening. Officials say that all hazard types are...
CHANHASSEN, MN
WJON

Fire Destroys Shed Near Melrose

MELROSE -- Fire crews responded to a shed fire Monday afternoon near Melrose. The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 34000 block of 400th Street in Melrose Township. Authorities say the caller noticed smoke coming from the neighboring property and saw the shed was on fire. Members of...
kmrskkok.com

Morris, Starbuck To Meet In Jr. Legion Playoffs On Tuesday

MORRIS – Drew Huebner struck out 16 batters in a complete game effort as Morris defeated New London-Spicer 6-1 in the second round of the Junior Legion North/Central Sub-State Tournament from Chizek Field on Friday. Huebner allowed an unearned run on just two hits while walking two, he added...
MORRIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Man seriously injured after police chase near Alexandria

(Alexandria MN-) A South Carolina man is fighting for his life after a crash while fleeing police on I-94 west of Alexandria yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says at 5:33 p.m., an officer tried to stop the eastbound car, driven by 36-year-old Barry Johnson of Hollywood South Carolina, after they had received a driving complaint. Johnson lost control and made contact with another vehicle, then entered the ditch and rolled. Johnson was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and officials say alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver of the car that Johnson hit was not injured.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
kmrskkok.com

Jergenson Spins a Shutout, Morris Tops Ashby At District Final Four

GLENWOOD – Brandon Jergenson pitched a complete game shutout and Morris defeated Ashby 6-0 at the West Central District Final Four from Marthaler Field in Glenwood. Jergenson struck out 10 while allowing just three hits and walking two, he never allowed an Ashby baserunner to reach third. Brett Hansen,...
MORRIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy