ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Why We’re Fans of This 4-Minute Workout That’s Efficient and as Energizing as a Cup of Coffee

By Rachel Kraus
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fp3nZ_0gmG7SFJ00

It’s easy to pass four minutes of your time doing absolutely nothing. You can look at the clouds, ponder the meaning of life, count your freckles, let your mind wander. Those are all fantastic uses of a few free minutes since, generally speaking, we don’t spend enough time doing nothing. But four minutes is also all you need to get in a kick-ass workout if you’re doing Tabata, a form of high-intensity interval training or HIIT.

In addition to being an incredibly efficient form of exercise, this type of quick HIIT workout can instantly energize your system the way a cup of coffee would. Like all high-intensity strength and cardio, the benefits of Tabata include boosting your mood, lowering your blood sugar, improving your cognitive health, and more.

So why does Tabata get its own special name? Where did the name come from in the first place? And how does it differ from other types of HIIT? It’s kind of like how a square is a rectangle, but a rectangle isn’t a square. The distinction is all in the details.

So, what is Tabata?

As previously mentioned, Tabata is a type of high-intensity interval training, meaning you’re all-out effort during each exercise, then trying to let your heart rate recover as much as possible during the rest period.

Specifically, Tabata involves performing eight rounds of 20-second work intervals with 10 seconds of rest in between, for a total of four minutes. Often trainers will stack Tabata workouts to make a longer sweat session, with 20 minutes (40 rounds) being a common duration to do this type of exercise. But if you’ve ever tried it yourself, you know that you’ll feel recharged and worked after just four minutes.

Where does the name Tabata come from?

“There’s a little discrepancy on who actually pioneered the method, but most sources will tell you that Izumi Tabata, a Japanese university professor, is the creator of the method,” says trainer Jacy Cunningham. Hence why the workout bears his name. Dr. Tabata developed the method to help Olympic speed skaters train.

What makes Tabata different from other HIIT workouts?

Tabata is a form of HIIT, but Cunningham says what differentiates it is its “duration and intensity.” Strength and conditioning specialist Charlee Atkins, CSCS, adds that its “defined structure” makes it stand out from the pack of interval training options.

“Tabata is considered shorter-duration, high-intensity training,” she says. It’s work-to-rest ratio is always 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off. Interval durations can vary during general HIIT workouts, with anywhere from 15 to 60 seconds of work being common and rest periods normally lasting from 10 seconds to two minutes, depending.

What are the benefits of a Tabata workout?

Efficiency is the main gain with Tabata. “In addition to all the other benefits of HIIT like increased endurance and strength, the primary benefit of Tabata is to get a lot of work done in a short amount of time,” Atkins says.

Cunningham agrees, and adds that “some other benefits include an increase of fat burning and metabolism.” Fat is simply stored energy, which is why your body pulls it for fuel more than with other workouts because Tabata causes such an energy expenditure that your system has to tap its reserves to replenish itself. And your body will continue burning calories at a higher level after HIIT workouts (something called the afterburn effect or EPOC). In fact, Tabata creates the most ideal conditions for an afterburn.

So when you’re short on time, but still want to squeeze in some physical activity, Tabata is your best bet. But as Atkins points out, just because it’s short and sweet doesn’t mean you get to skip your warm-up or cool down. So make sure you’re still getting in some dynamic stretches beforehand and taking time to let your heart rate fully return to normal after with some static stretches and even slow stroll.

If 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off, sounds like a workout plan you can get behind, we’ve got you covered. You can bang out one four-minute chunk or do more, time permitting.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

How Many Minutes You Need To Walk Daily To Cut Your Risk of Heart Disease by 30%

From pumping your system full of mood-boosting endorphins to building muscular endurance to optimizing your oxygen uptake, the benefits of aerobic exercise are numerous, especially when it comes to keeping your heart healthy. Not to get too morbid, but heart disease is the leading cause of death among Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). On the bright side, though, walking is one of the best ways to show your ticker some TLC.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

‘Cowboy Caviar’ Is the Anti-Inflammatory, Gut-Healthy Snack You’ll Be Eating All Summer

Do you ever spend countless hours staring blankly into your fully-stocked fridge, thinking to yourself, there’s just nothing in here to eat? Be honest: We’re all likely guilty as charged on occasion. Before you grab your phone to place an order for delivery, we have the most delicious solution. Not to mention, this dish is made with a handful of good-for-you ingredients you likely already have in your pantry or fridge (because food waste doesn’t stand a chance around here).
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

‘I’m a Sleep Expert, and Here’s What I Wish Everyone Knew About the Most Effective Way To Eat for Restful Sleep’

After endless hours of tossing and turning, checking the clock repeatedly, and losing count of way too many sheep, winding down for the night to catch some Z’s can quickly become a stressful event. We know all too well how frustrating this can be. Aside from tried-and-true ways of getting in the right headspace—like listening to a guided meditation or practicing lengthened breathing exercises—to achieve a solid state of relaxation, knowing what to eat before going to bed can also play a role in how sweet your dreams will be.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cup Of Coffee#Hiit
Health Digest

Should You Do Cardio Or Lift Weights First?

You probably know that a healthy exercise regimen includes cardio and strength training. Cardio is rewarding because it builds endurance, strengthens your heart, increases bone density, and reduces stress. It also decreases the risk of heart disease, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure, per Verywell Fit. You have several options when it comes to cardio, and they include everything from brisk walking to bike riding.
WORKOUTS
Health Digest

Does Stretching Really Help Sore Muscles?

You've probably experienced sore muscles after working out. It can happen with all kinds of exercises, and people who haven't worked out in a while may experience major soreness afterward. The soreness you feel after a workout is called delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS), and it is generally the result of eccentric exercises that lengthen muscles. Exercise causes tiny tears in your muscles, and that damage — along with the inflammation that occurs with it — causes the pain, per Healthline.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Well+Good

This ‘Secret Solution’ Resurfacing Toner Has 2 Derm-Favorite Ingredients That Help Quickly Even Skin Complexion

In a world where new skin-care products seem to be launching each and every day, it’s nothing short of noteworthy to see products actually rack up a real fan-following. After all, in an oversaturated market, many products claim to be "groundbreaking" and "complexion-changing" when few actually are. So when a product actually lives up to its claims and leaves users amazed, well, it’s worth mentioning. That’s why today we’re to talk about Tula’s Secret Solution Pro-Glycolic® 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner ($42), which is one product that most definitely lives up to its own self-proclaimed hype.
SKIN CARE
MedicineNet.com

Does Weightlifting Help Women Lose Weight?

Yes, weightlifting does help women lose weight. It is a misconception that cardio training is much more effective for weight loss in women. It is a common myth that weightlifting bulks up muscle mass. Weightlifting can assist women to slim down, preventing age-related muscle loss, and losing weight. Aside from...
WEIGHT LOSS
Well+Good

Perform These 10 Pilates Exercises in 10 Minutes for a Truly Solid Core and Cardio Workout

Pilates is sort of a stealthy exercise modality. Even though there are no plyometrics or sprints in sight—it can really put your muscles and lungs to the test. This is especially true of cardio Pilates workouts. While a typical class focuses on slow, controlled movements that aim to strengthen your entire body in one fell swoop, a cardio-based Pilates workout packs an even stronger punch with faster movements that require more effort than usual. Even though it sounds hard, it’s also a whole lot of fun.
WORKOUTS
LiveScience

What is weight training?

Once considered the domain of oiled-up bodybuilders, the growing recognition of the importance of muscular strength, means that weight training is something that we’ve likely all been exposed to, even if only as part of a hybrid-style workout. But just what is weight training and how can you integrate it into your training routine in order to better meet your goals?
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Why Perfectionists Are Often the ‘Best’ at Procrastinating—And How to Deal, According to Psychologists

By definition, perfection means having zero flaws. That ridiculously high (read: unreachable) standard is baked into the concept of perfectionism, making this tendency often lead to all-or-nothing thinking: “It’s either perfect or unworthy.” In that mindset, it may seem more sensible to put off doing something until you feel sure you can ace it. Cue: the perfectionism-procrastination loop.
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

Ourself’s Bioengineered Skin-Care Is Basically a Laser Resurfacing Treatment in a Bottle

Gone are the days when a trip to the dermatologist's office was the only way to achieve a smooth, radiant complexion. As clinical-grade ingredients have become more readily available OTC, it's given consumers the tools they need to enhance their skin right at home in their bathrooms. While this isn't exactly a new phenomenon (we first reported on it back in 2021), there's one brand that's been buzzing on social media of late for its formulas' abilities to mimic the effects of lasers, peels, and even injections.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

The Sneaky Mistake You’re Making in Figure Four Stretch That May Be Adding, Not Subtracting, Tension From Your Body

You go into stretching with the best of intentions. Maybe you want to release your neck, or finally care for those oh-so-tight hamstrings. The problem arises when you accidentally tweak another muscle while you're hyper-focused on the stretch. And, according to trainer Chloe de Winter of Go Chlo Pilates, this is a common mistake in the much-beloved figure four pose.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

11 Best Tennis Dresses on the Market (No Country Club Membership Required)

You don’t have to have a strong serve to look great in a tennis 'fit. You don’t even need to know what Wimbledon is. And you certainly don’t have to have a country club membership to look great in a classic tennis dress. Tennis might get a reputation for being “stuffy," but the truth is, tennis is a deeply athletic game not for the faint of heart. And the term “tennis dress” is really just a catchall for an athletic dress (and we love those, too). You’ll also see the term “active dress” or “performance dress” used interchangeably.
APPAREL
Well+Good

‘I Tried ‘Upside-Down Hair Washing,’ and My Hair Has Never Been Cleaner or More Voluminous’

Considering the amount of damage that summer inflicts on our hair (looking at you, sun, sweat, and salt), it's hardly a surprise that the Internet has been abuzz lately with viral hacks that promise to make strands softer/shinier/healthier. One that recently caught our eye was shared by Bachelor alum Ashley Spivey, who swears that washing your hair upside down is the key to deeper cleans, better volume, and more time in between washes.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy