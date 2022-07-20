East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Needs Your Help to Identify a Woman Suspected of Theft

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a Tennessee man is facing a host of charges following an incident at a home in Knox County. Deputies received a call about a possible domestic disturbance at a home on Martin Crawford Lane in Flat Lick. When they arrived at the home, the person who called in the complaint met them at the door. Meanwhile, the suspect, 20-year-old John Brandon Gray, of New Tazewell, was attempting to run out the back door. When one of the deputies caught him, he ran back inside and locked the door. Gray then ran out another door to his car trying to escape. Deputies surrounded the car and had to break out a window out of the car and tase him to get him into custody. Gray was taken to Barbourville ARH for treatment after being tased. Once he was cleared, he was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication. He was lodged the Knox County Detention Center.

