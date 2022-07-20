ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Bristol pupils distressed after New Fosseway School vandalised

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeachers and pupils have been left distraught after a special needs school was broken into and vandalised. New Fosseway School in south Bristol said it had to close to some of its pupils after IT equipment, furniture and children's art work was destroyed. One parent said their child "went...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Man suffers serious head injury falling from car in Bristol

A man in his 30s has been seriously hurt falling from a car. Officers were called to the Shell garage, in Arnos Vale, Bristol, at about 23:15 BST on Thursday, amid reports a man had been badly injured. The man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and a...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after misdiagnosis

An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
BBC

Train tracks fall woman looks for her lifesaver

A 21-year-old woman who feels she "cheated death" after surviving a fall onto live train tracks wants to find the man who saved her life. Tegan Badham said she hopes to "give him a big cwtch" - the Welsh for hug. The hospital worker from Cwmbran, Torfaen, fell onto the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Fountain fall: Grace, two, still critically ill

A two-year-old girl found submerged in a fountain has returned to Wales, but remains in a critical condition. Grace, from Torfaen, was unconscious when she was rescued during a family day trip to Fishponds Park in Griffithstown on 12 July. She was taken to the specialist unit in Leicester where...
U.K.
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pupils#Vandalism#Avon And Somerset Police#Uk#Bristol#New Fosseway School
Daily Mail

Father who had a smoke and browsed Facebook while his baby daughter drowned in the bath with the water running is jailed for five years

A father will serve five years behind bars after his nine-month-old daughter drowned in a bath while he smoked a cigarette and browsed Facebook. Daniel James Gallagher pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced for 'negligent killing' after his baby Leah Jayde died at their Hervey Bay home on the central Queensland coast on April 2 last year.
HEALTH SERVICES
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
KENLY, NC
BBC

Campus racism: Suspended students 'disillusioned' over photo row

When students Jemima Sofini and Elizabeth Adelanwa reported a racist photo being shared around campus, they expected swift action to be taken. But three months later, feeling like nothing was being done, they shared the picture online in the hope of prompting a response. Two days later, they found themselves suspended and, they say, made to feel like perpetrators themselves.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Police confiscate 200 bottles of alcohol at Richmond

Hundreds of bottles of alcohol were confiscated to stop revellers using a North Yorkshire beauty spot "like an Ibiza nightclub", police have said. North Yorkshire Police said large sound systems and gas canisters were seized from crowds who flocked to Richmond on England's hottest-ever day on Tuesday. Police made an...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family argue wishes not given 'proper weight'

The parents of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support dispute say their wishes and beliefs have not been given "proper weight", a court heard. Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April and doctors believe he is brain dead. Last week a...
U.K.
BBC

Five hospital wards run with one registered nurse each

Five wards at Scotland's largest hospital had to operate with one registered nurse on duty each. Staff at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow experienced the shortage on Monday night. It is an example of the severe pressure affecting health services across the country, which has intensified due to...
WORLD
BBC

Boy, seven, has hair chopped by 17 inches for wig charity

A seven-year-old boy has had his long locks chopped 17 inches shorter to donate to a charity that supports children with cancer. Eddie's wavy blonde hair was cut on 23 June for the Little Princess Trust, which will use his hair to make wigs for children with cancer. Mum Hayley,...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Rape offences at highest recorded level

Police in England and Wales have recorded the highest number of rapes and sexual offences in 20 years. Forces recorded 194,683 sexual offences in 2021-22, including 70,330 rapes, the highest number since records began in 2002/03. It comes as high profile cases and campaigns have been in the public eye.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Driver fights battle over parking fines at mother’s house

Benjamin Greenblatt is about to be taken to court for the second time for – as he puts it – “parking outside my mother’s front door”. The 34-year-old has already had a previous claim against him dismissed by a county court judge but that hasn’t stopped the parking company concerned, Parking and Property Management Ltd, from having another go.
HOUSING

Comments / 0

Community Policy