ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

1 killed in triple vehicle vs. motorcycle crash

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUBd3_0gmG6ROn00

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 26-year-old man was killed Tuesday night in a crash involving two sedans and a pickup truck.

Florida Highway Patrol was called to the intersection of Joel Blvd. and E 9th St. in Lehigh Acres just after 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say a sedan traveling east on 9th St. entered the intersection ahead of the motorcyclist, who was driving southbound on Joel Blvd.

The motorcycle was hit by a second sedan and a pickup after the initial collision.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Woman dies in crash between motorcycle and SUV in Lehigh Acres

A 25-year-old Lehigh Acres woman died Friday night in a Lehigh Acres crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Homestead Road South and Parkdale Boulevard in Lehigh Acres. The woman was on a motorcycle heading north on Homestead Road South, according to a press...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation at Heritage Greens in Collier County

Deputies are conducting a death investigation after a diver failed to surface from a Collier County golf course pond Friday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the pond on the golf course is close to the 1800 block of Crestview Way in Naples. The call came to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 1:03 p.m.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Lehigh Acres, FL
Accidents
Lehigh Acres, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Convicted Naples man sentenced to 10 years for possession and firing a firearm

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm, and discharging a firearm as a convicted felon. On January 2, 2020, Gregory Kanaris, 37, was seen pulling a gun out of his pants then firing a shot in the air. When the witness saw Kanaris fire the shot, the witness ran back inside and contacted the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres man killed in crash on Joel Boulevard

A deadly crash closed Joel Boulevard in Lehigh Acres for hours Tuesday night while the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was investigating. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 26-year-old Lehigh Acres man died in the crash. Troopers say the 26-year-old was riding his motorcycle south on Joel Boulevard around...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Collier man arrested for keeping wild pets at his home

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old Collier County man is arrested after authorities discovered he was violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act by keeping exotic animals as pets. On July 22, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a call from Collier EMS and the Collier County Sheriff's...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

CCSO: Active investigation on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte

Deputies are investigating a crime scene on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte on Friday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a major crimes unit is present at that location. CCSO did not provide any further details on the nature of the investigation. Update: According to Charlotte Sheriff’s...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident
FOX 4 WFTX

Fort Myers man found guilty in store robbery after throwing items at clerk

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A forty-five-year-old Fort Myers man was found guilty of robbery with a weapon while resisting an officer with violence. According to the State Attorney's report, Frederick Lee Roberts took some lottery tickets in December of 2021 to check for possible winners. A female clerk told him there were no winners and he went behind the counter, hit her, grabbed a small ladder, and threw it at her.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man killed in shootout at Fort Myers apartment complex

A man was killed late Wednesday night after Fort Myers police say he fired a rifle at them from an apartment off Ortiz Avenue. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers responded to the Vistas at Eastwood around 11:30 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots being fired from an apartment. Upon arrival, officers say they were immediately met with gunfire from a man armed with a rifle.
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX 4 WFTX

Stranded dog found thrown out of car in Clewiston

CLEWISTON, Fla. — Clewiston dispatch received a call in reference to a dog thrown out of a car at the corner of Olympia St and Aztec Ave. Friday night. According to Clewiston Animal Services, the call came in around 7-7:30 PM Friday when a dog was thrown out of a maroon Kia.
CLEWISTON, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Third suspect gives full confession in arcade armed robberies

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Fox 4 is taking a deeper look at a string of arcade robberies in Lee County. Three men are now in custody and facing armed robbery charges. Over the weekend, James Brown was the third suspect who was arrested. Going through court documents showed more details of the armed robberies earlier this month.
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Three women arrested for stealing over $1000 in perfume

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three women were arrested on Tuesday for stealing over $1000 in perfume from two Ulta stores according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Latoya Wright, Andrea Hold, and Shaquanza Mays stole first from the Ulta located in the Gulf Coast Town Center. Afterwards, they stole from the Ulta located on Mediterranean Drive.
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy