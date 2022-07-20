ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aztecs picked for second in West Division of Mountain West preseason poll

By Kirk Kenney
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
San Diego State reached the Mountain West championship game last season after winning the West Division. (SDSU Athletics)

LAS VEGAS — San Diego State was projected last season for its worst finish in a decade — third place — in the West Division of the Mountain West. SDSU showed the skeptics by winning the West on the way to a school-record 12-win season.

What will SDSU do for an encore?

For what it’s worth, the Aztecs were picked to finish second in a preseason poll announced Wednesday at the conference’s annual media days.

Fresno State was picked to win the West, receiving 20 of 28 first-place votes and 160 total points. The Bulldogs were 6-2 in the MW last season, a game behind SDSU. The return of Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, who threw for more than 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns last season, likely explains why voters favored the Bulldogs.

SDSU received the other eight first-place votes, totaling 148 points, followed by San Jose State (105), Nevada (66), UNLV (58) and Hawaii (51).

Boise State, which finished third in the MW a year ago with a 5-3 record, was picked for first place in the Mountain Division for the ninth straight season. The Broncos received 14 first-place votes and totaled 151 points.

The other 14 first-place votes were spread among Air Force (10), Utah State (3) and Colorado State (1). The Falcons (136) were a close second to Boise State, followed by Utah State (122), Colorado State (90), Wyoming (60) and New Mexico (29).

Utah State was the surprise of the season a year ago, winning the Mountain Division before beating SDSU in the conference championship game. The Aggies became the first team in FBS history to go from one win to 11 victories the following season.

The most intrigue will be at Colorado State after the Rams hired new head coach Jay Norvell away from Nevada. Nearly a dozen Wolf Pack football players followed Norvell to Fort Collins.

The winners of the Mountain and West divisions meet in the Mountain West Championship Game on Dec. 3.

The host team for the title game will be the divisional champion with the highest winning percentage in MW games only.

The Mountain West will move to one 12-team division in 2023, and the two teams with the best conference winning percentages will meet for the MW title.

SDSU’s 12-win season was capped by a victory over UTSA in the 2021 Frisco Bowl. The Aztecs return 13 starters from last year’s team, including eight players on defense, three on offense and two on special teams.

SDSU opens the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Arizona in the debut of Snapdragon Stadium. More than 14,000 season tickets have been sold so far. Single-game tickets go on sale Aug. 8, with season-ticket holders to be given priority before tickets are offered to the general public.

2022 Mountain West preseason poll

WEST DIVISION

1. Fresno State (20 first-place votes) — 160

2. San Diego State State (8) — 148

3. San Jose State — 105

4. Nevada — 66

5. UNLV — 58

6. Hawaii — 51

MOUNTAIN DIVISION

1. Boise State (14) — 151

2. Air Force (10) — 136

3. Utah State (3) — 122

4. Colorado State (1) — 90

5. Wyoming — 60

6. New Mexico — 29

