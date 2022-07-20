ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Mother of three’s home ‘gone within minutes’ as fire ripped through village

By Danielle Desouza
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TmfwB_0gmG6Hol00

A mother of three has told how her home was gone “within two minutes” of a fire hitting a nearby field as the blaze engulfed an east London village.

Claire Taylor, 40, lost all but her grandfather’s ashes, some photos and clothes when Wennington went up in flames on Tuesday as the UK experienced its hottest temperature on record.

Her family was one of around 90 to be evacuated in Havering as tinder-dry conditions saw devastating fires break out in grassland before tearing through rows of houses.

Residents sought to rescue pets and salvage belongings but some were forced to flee largely empty-handed.

“My husband was on his way back to work and could see the fire was close to us… as he got closer he actually noticed one of our friends… their house went up,” Ms Taylor told the PA news agency.

“So he was in there trying to help them get out as much as they can; they’ve got quite a few pets and stuff.

“Within half an hour they were in our house trying to grab as much as they could but (then) the fire crossed the road… within two minutes of it hitting the field our house was gone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TwFus_0gmG6Hol00

Ms Taylor, 40, who works in a charity shop, said residents who had lost their homes were still in shock but “trying to muddle through”.

Although the devastation is still “raw” her focus has turned to collecting donations and helping children affected by the fire, she said.

Her family – including her own sons, Charlie, Alfie and Louie, aged eight, six and one respectively – stayed with loved ones on Tuesday evening before heading to school on Wednesday for the last day of term.

“This should be the start of the six weeks’ holiday. It should be all exciting,” she said.

“We know we’re not the only ones in that situation, so if I can try and get some awareness out there – to let them know there is somewhere they can take stuff, like cots and buggies, to make someone’s life a little bit easier, to put a smile of their little kiddies’ faces – that would mean the world to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06UXlZ_0gmG6Hol00

Donations can be made at the KidEco shop at Lakeside Shopping Centre in Grays or to Baby Bank HQ.

Jon Cruddas , Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham, warned the fires in his constituency were unlikely to be a one-off due to climate change.

He said around 40 homes had been destroyed in Dagenham, adding: “It’s been traumatic both for families and for the communities.

“The evidence suggests this is not a one-off. It’s going to be a recurring feature of modern life given the escalating climactic conditions.”

The Labour MP branded it a “miracle” no one died and criticised the Tories , adding: “We’ve got a debate in the Conservative Party where everyone seems to be running away from net zero commitments.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qV064_0gmG6Hol00

Resident Tim Stock likened the wreckage to a scene from the Blitz after his family home of 60 years was wiped out by the fire.

“To see it all fall apart yesterday, it’s really sad. But as I said, we’ll get the site cleared, fit up a kind of mobile home there, and we’ll start again,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“It was like a war zone. Down the actual main road, all the windows had exploded out, all the roofs had caved, it was like a scene from the Blitz, really.”

He believes the fire was caused by “spontaneous combustion” linked to composting from a grass pile in another resident’s back garden.

The resident managed to rescue his dog as he escaped but lost eight chickens and two beehives, instead prioritising alerting neighbours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32jZ7X_0gmG6Hol00

Councillor Ray Morgon told Sky News on Wednesday that “around 18 or 19” houses were understood to have been destroyed by the grass fires in Wennington.

He said a housing team was helping people with immediate accommodation needs as a wider housing assessment was being made.

“People’s houses have been devastated, so we realise the world is changing and we’re starting to plan for the future,” he said.

Large parts of the village are still blocked off and emergency services remain at the scene assessing the damage.

Up to 40 hectares of grassland are thought to have been affected as well as houses, outbuildings, a single-storey garage, stables and five cars, London Fire Brigade said.

Dramatic aerial footage from the area captured thick plumes of black smoke billowing from a row of collapsing houses.

But residents praised the work of emergency crews and the community, describing the effort to rally together in the aftermath as “heartwarming”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTELs_0gmG6Hol00

A rescue centre has been set up at Wennington Premier Inn for villagers who have been evacuated.

Those left with nothing said people had been “lovely” to them, offering mobile phones and other resources and handing out bottles of water.

“Coming together with the local community, it was really heartwarming,” Mr Stock said.

A GoFundMe page set up by former residents of Wennington has raised £7,908 so far for affected villagers.

Organiser Natalie De Lucia wrote that it was “heartbreaking” to see residents lose “homes, clothes and memories”.

The capital experienced its worst day for fires since the Second World War on Tuesday as the UK was hit by 40.3C heat – the hottest temperature on record.

It joined Norfolk, Suffolk, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire on Tuesday in declaring a major incident as fire crews across the country battled a spate of blazes.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said London Fire Brigade received more than 2,600 calls throughout the day – seven times the usual volume.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Massive sinkhole swallows home just days after it survived a devastating flood as incredible aerial pictures show the huge crater now left behind

An Australian farm house has been destroyed after extensive flooding and wild weather merged to form a massive sinkhole. The picturesque cottage in Richmond Lowlands, north west of Sydney, crumbled into an enormous crater on Monday following heavy rain and flooding along the Hawkesbury River. The sinkhole stretches from the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ while paddleboarding off Welsh beach

A 24-year-old woman has died after paddleboarding in North Wales.Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, was one of two people taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd after emergency services responded to reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach on Thursday night, North Wales Police said.She died in hospital, the force said.In a statement, her family said: “Emma was a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit.“She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”Police, the coastguard, RNLI and ambulance service were called to help three casualties just before 10.15pm.The coroner has been informed and specialist officers are supporting Ms Powell’s family, police added. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Cruddas
Person
Claire Taylor
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Rescue Pets#Accident
Daily Mail

Listen to the heartbreaking triple-0 call of desperate parents as their teenage daughter lay dying while waiting 30 minutes for an ambulance: 'She's turning blue'

Harrowing audio has been released of a distressed mother's frantic calls to triple-0 as her teenage daughter took her final breaths while waiting for an ambulance. Bernard and Corine Anseline's 14-year-old daughter Lydia suffered a severe asthma attack on April 13 at their home in Pakenham, Victoria. They waited 30...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
Daily Mail

Distraught mother is forced to live in a tent away from her three children after battling to find a home to rent for an entire YEAR in Australia's toughest rental market

A mother has been forced to move into a tent away from her three children after struggling to find a house to rent for an entire year. Grappling with the Gold Coast rental market where availability is the lowest in the country, Corinne Cook and her partner Dale Brown moved into the 10-man tent while her three kids live with relatives.
WORLD
Newsweek

Tiger Drags Man Into Jungle, Rescuers Only Find Hands

A tiger dragged a man into a jungle in northern India and rescuers have so far only recovered two severed hands. Two friends— Afsarul Un Ahmad and Mohammad Anas—had been riding a motorcycle along a highway near the Corbett Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand, when the attack occurred last Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods

A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Riddle of RAF bomber on an Italian seabed is SOLVED: Crew of sunken WWII plane are finally identified 80 years after it plunged into the sea off tiny island near Sicily

An aircraft that crashed in the Mediterranean 80 years ago during World War II has finally been identified as a rare RAF bomber, experts say. The plane, which came down 1,640 feet (500 metres) off the Italian island of Linosa in June 1942, is a Martin Baltimore bomber made in the US but operated by the RAF.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Boy dies after falling off floating structure at Michigan camp

A 10-year-old boy died after a fall while playing in the middle of a lake in Michigan. Carson Dunn, 10, was playing at Camp Dearborn in Milford on Wednesday, 6 July, when he fell and later died. Michigan State Police responded to the camp — located approximately 40 miles north of Detroit — after they received a call that a child had fallen from a piece of equipment located in the camp's lake.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

758K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy